Seward's Top Stories from 2016

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

It’s time to say goodbye to a fabulous 2016. Seward City News is grateful for your readership and interaction on the site and around town. We feel fortunate to be a resource for Se…

New Year's BBQ Bash at The Cookery!

Join The Cookery for a BBQ Bash on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31st.  5-9 PM.

Chef Lane and his crew will be serving smoked brisket, pulled pork and all the fixin’s. $30 Buffet

$2 Oysters and Bubbly

Be there!

209 5th. Av…

Alyeska Opens Chair 6

Before the lifts opened on Wednesday, December 21, a small crowd of mostly Girdwood locals were waiting on line at the base of Alyeska Resort. The skiers waiting for the lifts to open were chatty and friendly. Many had not …

Winter has Begun: Solstice Photos Around Seward

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

This week in Seward has been a relatively quiet one, as many of us celebrate the winter holidays, including Winter Solstice and Christmas. It’s been a fortunate time to be in Sewar…

AVTEC's Academy Cafe delights with Spanish Tapas & Alaskan Hospitality

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

Thursday evening the sky dumped wet snow while four of us Sewardites enjoyed a fantastic dinner at AVTEC Culinary School’s “Academy Cafe.” The theme was Spanish Tapas, and each of …

