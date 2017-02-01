Submitted by Dan Chabert of Runnerclick.com – Last week as I was waiting for the light to change during my morning run, I exchanged glances with the crossing guard who took one look at me and joked, “you don’t need to run, you’re skinny enough!” I smiled and responded, “it’s for […]
Coast Guard Rescues 3 from Kenai Peninsula Plane Crash
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located and rescued three survivors of a plane crash from a ridgeline landing strip in the vicinity of the Chakachatna River, in the Kenai Peninsula, Monday evening. The Jayhawk crew landed, brought the three survivors aboard and transported […]
Maintenance Technician – Seward Windsong Lodge
Maintenance Technician – Seward Windsong Lodge The Seward Windsong Lodge is now hiring a seasonal Maintenance Technician for our hotel and restaurant. This position is responsible for the daily maintenance and repair of Lodge property and equipment while maintaining a safe environment for guests and employees. We are looking for […]
CTE Career Fair and SkillsUSA Contest Set for Feb 2 in Soldotna
More than 20 Career and Technical Education (CTE) institutions and groups will be available to meet with KPBSD high school students on Thursday, February 2, 2017, in the Soldotna High School gymnasium. CTE Career Fair for high school teens 10:00 – 12:30 p.m. A variety of Career and Technical Institutions, […]
Wood Bison Death Leaves Void That Could Slow Herd’s Expansion
(FAIRBANKS) – Alaska’s fledgling wood bison herd lost an important member Friday when Bison No. 124 was illegally shot and killed near the village of Quinhagak. Alaska Wildlife Troopers are investigating the incident. The bison was salvaged and donated to a Bethel charity. Bison 124 was among 130 wood bison […]
Events and Schedule for 2017 Seahawk Classic
The Seahawk Classic starts this Thursday, Feb 2 and runs through Saturday. There will be fundraisers at the tournament including a dessert auction on Friday and an Alaska Airlines raffle. Seahawk Spirit Gear will be available for sale throughout the tournament. For the dessert auction, dessert donations should be dropped […]
Prevention Coalition Seeks to Educate on State’s Updated Minors Consuming Alcohol Rules
By Kelley Lane for Seward City News – The darkness of winter is quickly transitioning to longer daylight hours, and slowly Seward is melting out from underneath the three feet of snow that dumped recently. As the season changes, many companies and individuals are beginning their preparations for the summer […]
Kenai Fjords National Park Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) Program Announces Openings for 2017 Summer Season
Kenai Fjords National Park Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) Program Announces Openings for 2017 Summer Season If you are 15-18 years old, like the outdoors and are looking for a fun summer job this opportunity is for you! Kenai Fjords National Park will offer several positions to local youth interested in […]
Backcountry Film Festival Saturday, February 4
Join your fellow winter enthusiasts for an evening of provocative and wild films of skiing, reflections, snow school, Antarctica and a trip to China. 11 Films! Saturday February 4, 2017, KM Rae Building 201 Railway 6pm potluck: Food – $5 for soup, bread and soft beverage 7pm films: $10 for […]
Parents and Little Kids Drumming Feb 7 at 10am
Join Qutekcak and Parents as Teachers for a kids drumming circle on February 7 at 10am at the Qutekcak Building. You’re never too young to enjoy drumming and singing! The Qutekcak building is located at 221 3rd Avenue. If you have drums, please bring them. A dozen extras will be […]
Flood Service Area Board Work Session Mon, February 13 at 6:00 pm
The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a work session Monday, February 13th at 6:00 pm, followed by a Regular Meeting at 7:00 pm at the KPB Seward Annex office in Sea View Plaza at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 122. The work session topic will be SBCFSA FY18 Budget and […]
Desert Hiking in Winter: The San Diego Trans County Trail
By Kelley Lane for Seward City News – In Seward, there are many ways that residents deal with the darkness and cold of winter. This winter, significant snowfall has returned recreational opportunities in the form of snowshoeing, skiing and snowmobiling to our community’s repertoire of winter activities. Other people change […]
Special Weather Statement for Seward
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT National Weather Service ANCHORAGE AK 400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017 AKZ125-311500- Western Prince William Sound- Including the cities of…Whittier…Seward…Girdwood… Moose Pass 400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017 …Areas of snow and blowing snow along the Seward Highway corridor this afternoon through tonight… Snow and […]
El Niño, La Niña, and Alaska Weather
By Allison Sayer for Seward City News – It doesn’t take a climate scientist to tell that this winter in Southcentral Alaska has been colder than the past two winters. The Kenai Peninsula is buried in snow, and much of the interior has experienced the prolonged cold the old timers […]
Senior Pet Class Saturday
Preparing and Caring for your Senior Pet Saturday, Feb 4th, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm Seward Community Library Though our pets age quicker than humans, they are really good at being young at heart. Sometimes a pet can show subtle signs of being uncomfortable or even ill as they get […]