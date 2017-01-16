Live Irish music by Dubliners John Walsh, Pat Broaders and Tommy Martin at Resurrect Art Coffee House on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m. Together the three will blend their decades of musical knowledge, tell stories, and entertain you while listening to traditional Irish music: John Walsh on the banjo, […]
Recent News & Information
Kids’ Carnival Set for January 28th
The Seward Teen and Youth Center is hosting a Kids Carnival on Polar Bear Jump Day. January 28th from 2-4pm at AVTEC Gym. There will be 20+ games for kids ages 1-8yrs old. Prizes for every game. A great way to spend the cold afternoon. Tickets cost .50 each and […]
Teen & Youth Center After School Program in Full Swing
The Seward Teen and Youth Center After School Program is back in full swing after the break. We offer recreational activities for kids in Elementary school Mon- Friday. Sports, Crafts, Games, Computer, Wii, Ping Pong and more. We use the AVTEC gym 1-2 days a week to play sports, games […]
The Seward Nordic Ski Club is presenting a night of true life stories from local folks and you’re invited!
Join us at 7 p.m. on January 19, 2017, at the Seward High School Auditorium. If you haven’t heard of this wildly popular series, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to tell their personal stories-funny, sad or sweet. There will be 7 story tellers that each have 7 minutes […]
New Members Needed for Japan Exchange Association
Each year since 1973 the Seward International Friendship Association (SIFA) has assisted the City of Seward to coordinate a summer exchange program for high school students with our sister city of Obihiro, Japan. Now SIFA is in need of new members and people willing to take on leadership roles in […]
French Science Fiction Story Set in Seward
What would Seward be like in a world where society has lost its grip? Stephane Desienne, a French science fiction writer, has written a new book exploring this question. Amidst the dystopia, a giant floating city appears. The mysterious metropolis anchors in the middle of Resurrection Bay. If you would […]
Special Weather Statement
Thursday, Jan 12 Snowfall will return to Southcentral Alaska beginning tonight and continuing into Saturday morning as a weather system moves into the area. Snow is expected to begin along the Gulf Coast tonight and then spread inland on Friday. For the Anchorage area and the Matanuska valley, the snow is […]
Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support- March 25-26, 2017
Providence Seward Medical Center in conjunction with the Alaska State Trauma Program is offering a two day Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support Class Saturday and Sunday March 25-26 from 8-5 both days. This class is the gold standard in trauma education for EMS and is geared toward Emergency Medical Responders and […]
Seward High School Pool Schedule
Seward High School Pool Schedule Jan 9 – May 26 2017 Closed Jan 16 and April 16, and evenings Feb 2, 3 and Mar 2. Spring Break schedule Mar 12 – 19. When school is in session, please enter through main entrance. Schedule subject to change. Call 224-3900 for current […]
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
The Seward Community Library & Museum is excited to present the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. It’s as simple as it sounds—make a goal to read 1,000 books to your child before Kindergarten. This program has been launched in libraries across the country as an effort to increase the development […]
This Friday January 13th at the movies!
This Friday movie goers can look forward to Storks (PG/ 1hr 40min) at 6pm followed by Deepwater Horizon (PG-13 / 1hr 47 mins at 8:00pm. Admission is $2/person per movie – doors open at 5:30pm for Storks and 7:30pm for Deepwater Horizon. Movies are shown at the UAF […]
Only Eight DVSA Calendars Remaining
We only have EIGHT more DVSA calendars to ring in the new year! Call 224-5257 or stop by SeaView’s front desk to pick up your copy. $10 each, cash or check. Thank you for supporting this local cause!! Sam Foist-Swart, MA, MSW
TEST of the Alaska AMBER Alert System
(STATEWIDE, Alaska) – A live code Emergency Alert System (EAS) test of the AMBER Alert System is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:20am until 11:20am. The test will be issued by the Alaska State Trooper Dispatch in Fairbanks. The activation is intended to test the AMBER Alert system […]
Dog License time again
Did you know that every dog over 4 months old in Seward city limits needs an annual dog license? In addition to complying with Seward code, a license will help the animal shelter quickly identify your lost dog and get him or her back to you quicker. If you think your dog would […]
The Cookery Lunch Program Menu for Jan. 10 -13
The Cookery Lunch Program Menu for Jan. 10 -13 Tues: Fish Tacos or Beef Nachos Wed: Bacon Cheeseburger or Roasted Veg Flatbread Thurs: Brats and Kraut or Pork Schnitzel Fri: Smoked Brisket Sandwich or Pulled Pork Wrap 11:30 AM to 2 PM, Tuesday – Friday 907-422-7459
Free F/V Drill Conductor Workshop for Commercial Fishermen
The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) will offer a 10-hour Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshop in Homer on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The workshop will be conducted at the Best Western Bidarka Inn, 575 Sterling Highway. This workshop is an excellent opportunity for […]