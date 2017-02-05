Kristin Hannah will be calling in to discuss her book, The Nightingale! Join us at the Seward Community Library on Saturday, March 4th, 2017. Get your book and start reading today! Available through the Joint Library Catalog and some copies are available for free from the Friends of the Seward […]
Senior Pet Class Tomorrow (Saturday)
Preparing and Caring for your Senior Pet Saturday, Feb 4th, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm Seward Community Library Though our pets age quicker than humans, they are really good at being young at heart. Sometimes a pet can show subtle signs of being uncomfortable or even ill as they get […]
Job Available: Disability Services Case Manager/Scheduler at SeaView Community Services
DISABILITY SERVICES Case Manager/Scheduler The DS Case Manager and Scheduler assists individuals in the application, eligibility, case management, and annual review for services under the Alaska Community Developmental Disabilities Grant and assists them with housing. They review cases to assess client progress and satisfaction in meeting goals of the plan of […]
Resident Trumpeter Swan Family Returns
This afternoon, our resident Trumpeter Swan family, two adults and 3 cygnets (of the original 7 cygnets) flew over the Lagoon past the houses on the cliff. What a surprise for anyone who happened to be looking out their window to see them stroking past at eye level! The swan family […]
Snowboarder powers straight up Mt Marathon
A phenomenally strong and determined snowboarder powered straight up the steep face of Mt Marathon today around noon. I did not see the swift descent, but later noticed his tracks, zigzagging back down. Take a look tomorrow; they will probably still be there, etched into the snow. Seward sure has […]
Little League back stop collapsed
The Little League field back stop was a casualty of the recent heavy snow storm. What a sorry sight! Carol Griswold
Backcountry Film Festival Saturday, February 4
Join your fellow winter enthusiasts for an evening of provocative and wild films of skiing, reflections, snow school, Antarctica and a trip to China. Check out this trailer. Saturday February 4, 2017, KM Rae Building 201 Railway 6pm potluck. Food – $5 for soup, bread and soft beverage 7pm films. […]
Swim-A-Thon is coming! Please Support Seward Tsunami Swim Club
Seward Tsunami Swim Club’s annual Swim-a-Thon kicked off on January 31st, 2017. Swimmers have a month to gather pledges for their two-hour swim on Friday, March 3rd. This is the club’s sole fundraiser with donations pledged to young athletes who earn them by swimming for two hours straight. By the […]
This Friday at the Movies – February 3, 2017
This Friday movie goers can look forward to Lost and Found (PG/ 1hr 30min) at 6pm followed by Masterminds (PG-13 / 1hr 36mins at 8:00pm. Admission is $2/person per movie – doors open at 5:30pm for Lost and Found and 7:30pm for Masterminds. Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine Center on […]
Dr. Harry Cotler Next Clinic in Seward is March 1st.
Foot and Ankle Doctor Harry Cotler will be in Seward again on March 1st. Call (907) 362-3668 for more information.
House Bill 13 Would Prohibit Alaska from Enforcing Racial or Religious Registries
By Allison Sayer for Seward City News – House Bill 13 is a proposed bill that would prevent the use of state resources to enforce any federally-imposed registry based on religion or nationality. The bill would also prevent Alaska from using state resources to create a database of undocumented immigrants. […]
LifeMed Medevac
Seward’s magnificent mountains dwarfed the bright orange LifeMed helicopter as it flew north to Providence Hospital today in exceptional sunny weather. Best wishes to the patient for a speedy recovery, and many thanks to the Providence-Seward doctors and staff, and the LifeMed pilot and crew! Carol Griswold
Tsunami Bowl Comes to Town
The Alaska Regional National Ocean Bowl competition will be held at Seward High School on February 17-19th. This is the 20th running of this event hosted by the UAF College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences. Students arrive from all corners of the state to participate in this event. This year […]
Prince William Sound RCAC Recertification Comments Open
The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council (PWSRCAC) is seeking recertification as the alternative voluntary advisory group for Prince William Sound, as authorized under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90). The application has been submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is charged with assessing whether PWSRCAC […]
Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival Receives 2017 Mindful Birding Award
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges are the recipients of a 2017 Mindful Birding Award for their efforts to promote ethical birding guidelines and bird conservation through their 25th annual Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival that will be held in and around Homer, […]
KPBSD Public Budget Meeting
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is holding a Public Budget Meeting on Tuesday, February 14, at the Seward High School Library from 5:30-7PM. Everyone interested is encouraged to attend. If there are any questions, please contact Natalie Bates at 714-8858.
How to Move More and Stress Less
Submitted by Dan Chabert of Runnerclick.com – Last week as I was waiting for the light to change during my morning run, I exchanged glances with the crossing guard who took one look at me and joked, “you don’t need to run, you’re skinny enough!” I smiled and responded, “it’s for […]
Coast Guard Rescues 3 from Kenai Peninsula Plane Crash
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located and rescued three survivors of a plane crash from a ridgeline landing strip in the vicinity of the Chakachatna River, in the Kenai Peninsula, Monday evening. The Jayhawk crew landed, brought the three survivors aboard and transported […]
Maintenance Technician – Seward Windsong Lodge
Maintenance Technician – Seward Windsong Lodge The Seward Windsong Lodge is now hiring a seasonal Maintenance Technician for our hotel and restaurant. This position is responsible for the daily maintenance and repair of Lodge property and equipment while maintaining a safe environment for guests and employees. We are looking for […]
CTE Career Fair and SkillsUSA Contest Set for Feb 2 in Soldotna
More than 20 Career and Technical Education (CTE) institutions and groups will be available to meet with KPBSD high school students on Thursday, February 2, 2017, in the Soldotna High School gymnasium. CTE Career Fair for high school teens 10:00 – 12:30 p.m. A variety of Career and Technical Institutions, […]