Preparing and Caring for your Senior Pet Saturday, Feb 4th, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm Seward Community Library Though our pets age quicker than humans, they are really good at being young at heart. Sometimes a pet can show subtle signs of being uncomfortable or even ill as they get […]
Recent News & Information
Museum Drop-In Craft: Make a Morse Code Bracelet
Stop by the Seward Community Library & Museum on Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th between noon and 4:00PM for a craft at the museum kitchen table. Learn your name in Morse Code and make a cool Morse Code Bracelet. For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907) 224-4082.
IT’S CA$H MOB TIME, SEWARD!!!
Its been a while but… WHEN? Tomorrow! Friday, January 27 from 2-6pm WHERE? Sweet Darlings downtown (in the Brown and Hawkins building) WHY? Come help support a local business in the hard winter months. Come brave the weather for a hot cup of coffee or tea, a cup of delicious […]
School Administration Input Requested, Forms Available Now
A message from Mica Van Buskirk: Site council and community input is requested to be submitted to our Superintendent by next Tuesday at 4pm. It is very important that we get as much local input to them while they are making these critical decisions for our schools. There are two separate topics […]
Op-Ed on loss of valued former city employee
Council Chamber was packed at the January 23 City Council meeting. Chairs had to be set up and some people stood. At the beginning of the meeting during Citizen’s Comments, three people spoke in support of Marc Swanson and Heather McClain, the recipients of the 2016 Historic Preservation Award. Heather, […]
Avalanche Closure Notification Thurs., Jan. 26
State of Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities Avalanche Closure Notification Thursday, January 26, 2017 There will be intermittent traffic delays Thursday January 26, on the Seward Highway for avalanche hazard reduction work between Bird and Portage near mileposts 100 to 80. Motorists should expect delays of up to […]
“Wild Things” Auction Set to Benefit Children with Cancer
Lions & Tigers & Polar Bears- Oh My!!! Two “Wild Things” auctions are set for this weekend. Friday night at Tony’s Bar- Live and silent auctions at 7 pm. Saturday afternoon at the American Legion after the Seafood Feed- Auction 4:30-5:30 pm. These are family friendly auctions. Bring your checkbook […]
This Friday, January 27, at the movies!
This Friday movie goers can look forward to Kubo and the Two Strings (PG/ 1hr 42min) at 6pm followed by The Accountant (R / 2hr 8mins at 8:00pm. Admission is $2/person per movie – doors open at 5:30pm for Kubo and 7:30pm for The Accountant. Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine […]
City of Seward Weather Emergency Update Jan. 25
January 25, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. City crews continue to dig out massive amounts in snow in the downtown and harbor areas. As crews complete plowing main service roads, they will be able to start clearing the residential streets. All systems are functioning and long hours continue. Please drive carefully […]
Governor Walker: “Hope Doesn’t Pay the Bills”
By Allison Sayer for Seward City News – Governor Walker delivered the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. The main topic of the address was the state’s fiscal status. The Governor started by acknowledging his wife and Alaska’s state employees. He also took a moment to thank […]
City Council Declares State of Emergency, Approves 3,000′ Lot Size
By Kelley Lane for Seward City News – Monday night’s City Council meeting was preceded by a 6:30 pm special session to pass a resolution declaring a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in the City of Seward. The resolution was discussed among Council members, […]
Wilderness First Responder Classes: April 2017
Kayak Adventures will again be sponsoring a WFR class and a WFR Re-cert class in April this year. Please be in touch any time with questions, or to reserve a space in the class!! Contact Trent at fun@kayakAK.com or 907.224.3960. Wilderness First Responder When : April 19 – 27, 2017 Where […]
This week’s menu at The Cookery Hot Lunch Program
Reminder to attend the Site Council meeting tonight at 6pm Jan. 24
Tuesday 1/24 at 6pm at the Elementary School PD room (turn left at the office and its approx. halfway down on the left)! We now have two items on the agenda, the first is to discuss the resignation and hiring of a new middle school principal. I also found out […]
PTA meeting is cancelled for tonight Jan. 24
Due to a conflict with the special Site Council Meeting tonight at 6pm at the Elementary School, the PTA meeting is cancelled. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you. Stay tuned for information about our next meeting.
City of Seward Weather Emergency Update
Submitted by City of Seward- January 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Last night in a special meeting, the Seward City Council approved Resolution 2017-009 which ratified the City Manager’s Declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in the City of Seward. This resolution requests […]