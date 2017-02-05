Resident Trumpeter Swan Family Returns

This afternoon, our resident Trumpeter Swan family, two adults and 3 cygnets (of the original 7 cygnets) flew over the Lagoon past the houses on the cliff. What a surprise for anyone who happened to be looking out their windo…

House Bill 13 Would Prohibit Alaska from Enforcing Racial or Religious Registries

By Allison Sayer for Seward City News –

House Bill 13 is a proposed bill that would prevent the use of state resources to enforce any federally-imposed registry based on religion or nationality. The bill would also prevent A…

Prevention Coalition Seeks to Educate on State's Updated Minors Consuming Alcohol Rules

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –
The darkness of winter is quickly transitioning to longer daylight hours, and slowly Seward is melting out from underneath the three feet of snow that dumped recently. As the season ch…

Desert Hiking in Winter: The San Diego Trans County Trail

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –
In Seward, there are many ways that residents deal with the darkness and cold of winter. This winter, significant snowfall has returned recreational opportunities in the form of snows…

El Niño, La Niña, and Alaska Weather

By Allison Sayer for Seward City News –

It doesn’t take a climate scientist to tell that this winter in Southcentral Alaska has been colder than the past two winters. The Kenai Peninsula is buried in snow, and much of the…

Recent News & Information

