Seward Community Foundation Announces Grant Funds Available for 2017

The Seward Community Foundation hosted a gathering of local nonprofit organizations on Tuesday, January 17th at the Breeze Inn to announce the amount of funds that they have to grant in 2017.  The total available this year is…

Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Announces Opening to Snowmachine Use

Refuge Manager, Andy Loranger, today announced the opening of all areas of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge traditionally open to snow machining.

Areas always closed to snowmachine use include the Headquarters tract on S…

Call for Volunteers: Seward Polar Bear Jump Off

Would you like to participate in the Seward Polar Bear Jump Off…without jumping into Resurrection Bay?  Volunteer!  Volunteers are needed

1/26 thru 1/29.   Follow the link to learn more!

http://www.signupgenius.com/go…

A Letter From the Editor: Thank You for 2016 and Happy New Year

Congratulations everyone, we made it through another lap around the sun. It seems to me that the earth may be picking up speed on each lap, as each year seem to go by quicker than the last.

Oh yeah, and a Happy 10 Year…

Seward's Top Stories from 2016

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

It’s time to say goodbye to a fabulous 2016. Seward City News is grateful for your readership and interaction on the site and around town. We feel fortunate to be a resource for Se…

Recent News & Information

Celebration of Life for Mark Sawyer

by

ÒMark Sawyer   August 20, 1958 – January 15, 201‍7 Mark Sawyer, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Soldotna on Sunday, January 15th Mark was born in Jacksonville, Florida to George and Kathy Sawyer. His father George was with the US Coast Guard and in 1970 the family […]

State Supports New Calista Apprenticeship with AVTEC Classes

by

JUNEAU, Alaska— The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development is supporting Calista Corporation’s new maritime apprenticeship program with AVTEC courses for work on deck, in the engine room, and in the galley. Calista Corporation has started a new maritime apprenticeship program in partnership with Brice Marine and other employers, […]

Information for Polar Bear Jump Volunteers

by

A message from Kathleen: Seward 2017 Polar Jump Festival Signups are going great! Thank you so very much for taking time to come together and help our community! Friday January 27th Live Auction at Tony’s Bar: Please arrive at least 15 minutes early. We are seeking more Auctioneer Assistants It […]

Healthy Eating Potluck Contest Monday February 6

by

The Seward Community Health Center is hosting a healthy eating potluck on Monday, February 6 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Potluck contest entrants are encouraged to create great tasting dishes that cut calories, sodium, and sugar. The categories are Appetizer/Side, Entree, and Dessert. Community members are all invited to attend this free […]

Seahawk Booster Club Dessert Auction

by

Dessert Silent Auction  Friday, February 3rd during the Seahawk Classic Basketball Tournament 5pm – 8pm – Seward High School Anyone wishing to donate a dessert for the auction please contact Peggy Hamner at 362-6034 or plhamner@gmail.com.Come watch the games, cheer on the home team and bid on some delicious desserts!  Winning bids will […]

Watch out for Moose!

by

Kenai Peninsula drivers are urged to look out for moose and to drive cautiously, especially in areas where moose are frequently seen. Wintertime conditions can make driving more difficult and increase your chances of a moose-vehicle collision. Even with light snow accumulations in some areas, this winter is on track […]

PTA Meeting January 24

by

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the monthly PTA meeting on Tuesday January 24th at 6:30 in the School Library.  If you have anything you would like to discuss please respond to this email and we will put it on the agenda. Hope to see you there! Lidia Petersen […]

Seward Middle School 2nd quarter A/B Honor Roll

by

6th Grade: Ailaina Armstrong, Ozzy Deel, Allie Dixon, Renee Elhard, Aly Guernsey*, Nicole Hettick, Paxton Hill*, Porter Rockwell, Alexi Walker*, Mary Withrow*. 7th Grade: Rowan Bean, Caitlin Corrigan, Karlye Ebberson*, Joseph Foutz*, Grant Hinders, Bryan Mitchell, Hannah Schilling*, Shelby Sieminski, Peter Spanos, Sailor Terry*, Mikya Wallace. 8th Grade: Anevay Ambrosiani*, […]

Board of Fish asks Legislature to Update Salmon Protections

by

KODIAK, AK – The Alaska Board of Fisheries finalized a letter to the State Legislature Friday, recommending that lawmakers clarify and add to Alaska’s Fish Habitat Permitting law, Title 16. This comes after commercial, sport, subsistence and personal use fishermen joined together to highlight the need to update Alaska’s primary […]

