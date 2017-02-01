Prevention Coalition Seeks to Educate on State's Updated Minors Consuming Alcohol Rules

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –
The darkness of winter is quickly transitioning to longer daylight hours, and slowly Seward is melting out from underneath the three feet of snow that dumped recently. As the season ch…

Governor Walker: "Hope Doesn't Pay the Bills"

By Allison Sayer for Seward City News –

Governor Walker delivered the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. The main topic of the address was the state’s fiscal status.

The Governor started by acknowl…

Recent News & Information

How to Move More and Stress Less

How to Move More and Stress Less

by

Submitted by Dan Chabert of Runnerclick.com – Last week as I was waiting for the light to change during my morning run, I exchanged glances with the crossing guard who took one look at me and joked, “you don’t need to run, you’re skinny enough!” I smiled and responded, “it’s for […]

Three people walk away after their Cessna 180 crashed near a ridgeline landing strip in the vicinity of the Chakachatna River in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew transported the three to Anchorage International Airport. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

Coast Guard Rescues 3 from Kenai Peninsula Plane Crash

by

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located and rescued three survivors of a plane crash from a ridgeline landing strip in the vicinity of the Chakachatna River, in the Kenai Peninsula, Monday evening. The Jayhawk crew landed, brought the three survivors aboard and transported […]

Maintenance Technician – Seward Windsong Lodge

Maintenance Technician – Seward Windsong Lodge

by

Maintenance Technician – Seward Windsong Lodge The Seward Windsong Lodge is now hiring a seasonal Maintenance Technician for our hotel and restaurant.  This position is responsible for the daily maintenance and repair of Lodge property and equipment while maintaining a safe environment for guests and employees. We are looking for […]

Events and Schedule for 2017 Seahawk Classic

Events and Schedule for 2017 Seahawk Classic

by

The Seahawk Classic starts this Thursday, Feb 2 and runs through Saturday. There will be fundraisers at the tournament including a dessert auction on Friday and an Alaska Airlines raffle. Seahawk Spirit Gear will be available for sale throughout the tournament. For the dessert auction, dessert donations should be dropped […]

Backcountry Film Festival Saturday, February 4

Backcountry Film Festival Saturday, February 4

by

Join your fellow winter enthusiasts for an evening of provocative and wild films of skiing, reflections, snow school, Antarctica and a trip to China. 11 Films! Saturday February 4, 2017, KM Rae Building 201 Railway 6pm potluck: Food – $5 for soup, bread and soft beverage 7pm films: $10 for […]

Parents and Little Kids Drumming Feb 7 at 10am

Parents and Little Kids Drumming Feb 7 at 10am

by

Join Qutekcak and Parents as Teachers for a kids drumming circle on February 7 at 10am at the Qutekcak Building. You’re never too young to enjoy drumming and singing! The Qutekcak building is located at 221 3rd Avenue. If you have drums, please bring them. A dozen extras will be […]

Typical La Niña winters in North America. Image courtesy of NOAA climate.gov. Drawn by Fiona Martin.

Senior Pet Class Saturday

Senior Pet Class Saturday

by

Preparing and Caring for your Senior Pet Saturday, Feb 4th, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm Seward Community Library Though our pets age quicker than humans, they are really good at being young at heart.  Sometimes a pet can show subtle signs of being uncomfortable or even ill as they get […]

