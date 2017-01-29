Governor Walker: "Hope Doesn't Pay the Bills"

By Allison Sayer for Seward City News –

Governor Walker delivered the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. The main topic of the address was the state’s fiscal status.

The Governor started by acknowl…

Read more

City Council Declares State of Emergency, Approves 3,000' Lot Size

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

Monday night’s City Council meeting was preceded by a 6:30 pm special session to pass a resolution declaring a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in …

Read more

Clear your roofs and decks, rain is on the way

A note from your friendly building inspector.

Please pay attention to your roofs and decks in the next couple of days.  Right now the snow is nice and easy to shovel but with rain and more snow in the forecast it will get …

Read more

Notice for All Seward Harbor Boat Owners

The recent storm dumping more than two to three feet of snow in the Seward area boat owners need to be aware and take action.

If you own a boat in the Seward Harbor you should have it shoveled off soon. The current forecas…

Read more

Seward Community Foundation Announces Grant Funds Available for 2017

The Seward Community Foundation hosted a gathering of local nonprofit organizations on Tuesday, January 17th at the Breeze Inn to announce the amount of funds that they have to grant in 2017.  The total available this year is…

Read more
 

Senior Pet Class Saturday

Preparing and Caring for your Senior Pet Saturday, Feb 4th, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm Seward Community Library Though our pets age quicker than humans, they are really good at being young at heart.  Sometimes a pet can show subtle signs of being uncomfortable or even ill as they get […]

IT’S CA$H MOB TIME, SEWARD!!!

Its been a while but… WHEN? Tomorrow! Friday, January 27 from 2-6pm WHERE? Sweet Darlings downtown (in the Brown and Hawkins building) WHY?  Come help support a local business in the hard winter months. Come brave the weather for a hot cup of coffee or tea, a cup of delicious […]

Op-Ed on loss of valued former city employee

Council Chamber was packed at the January 23 City Council meeting. Chairs had to be set up and some people stood. At the beginning of the meeting during Citizen’s Comments, three people spoke in support of Marc Swanson and Heather McClain, the recipients of the 2016 Historic Preservation Award. Heather, […]

Avalanche Closure Notification Thurs., Jan. 26

State of Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities Avalanche Closure Notification Thursday, January 26, 2017 There will be intermittent traffic delays Thursday January 26, on the Seward Highway for avalanche hazard reduction work between Bird and Portage near mileposts 100 to 80. Motorists should expect delays of up to […]

City of Seward Weather Emergency Update Jan. 25

January 25, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. City crews continue to dig out massive amounts in snow in the downtown and harbor areas.  As crews complete plowing main service roads, they will be able to start clearing the residential streets.  All systems are functioning and long hours continue. Please drive carefully […]

Wilderness First Responder Classes: April 2017

Kayak Adventures will again be sponsoring a WFR class and a WFR Re-cert class in April this year.  Please be in touch any time with questions, or to reserve a space in the class!! Contact Trent at fun@kayakAK.com or 907.224.3960. Wilderness First Responder When :  April 19 – 27, 2017 Where […]

City of Seward Weather Emergency Update

Submitted by City of Seward- January 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Last night in a special meeting, the Seward City Council approved Resolution 2017-009 which ratified the City Manager’s Declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in the City of Seward.  This resolution requests […]

