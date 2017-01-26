Lions & Tigers & Polar Bears- Oh My!!! Two “Wild Things” auctions are set for this weekend. Friday night at Tony’s Bar- Live and silent auctions at 7 pm. Saturday afternoon at the American Legion after the Seafood Feed- Auction 4:30-5:30 pm. These are family friendly auctions. Bring your checkbook […]
This Friday, January 27, at the movies!
This Friday movie goers can look forward to Kubo and the Two Strings (PG/ 1hr 42min) at 6pm followed by The Accountant (R / 2hr 8mins at 8:00pm. Admission is $2/person per movie – doors open at 5:30pm for Kubo and 7:30pm for The Accountant. Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine […]
City of Seward Weather Emergency Update Jan. 25
January 25, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. City crews continue to dig out massive amounts in snow in the downtown and harbor areas. As crews complete plowing main service roads, they will be able to start clearing the residential streets. All systems are functioning and long hours continue. Please drive carefully […]
Governor Walker: “Hope Doesn’t Pay the Bills”
By Allison Sayer for Seward City News – Governor Walker delivered the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. The main topic of the address was the state’s fiscal status. The Governor started by acknowledging his wife and Alaska’s state employees. He also took a moment to thank […]
City Council Declares State of Emergency, Approves 3,000′ Lot Size
By Kelley Lane for Seward City News – Monday night’s City Council meeting was preceded by a 6:30 pm special session to pass a resolution declaring a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in the City of Seward. The resolution was discussed among Council members, […]
Wilderness First Responder Classes: April 2017
Kayak Adventures will again be sponsoring a WFR class and a WFR Re-cert class in April this year. Please be in touch any time with questions, or to reserve a space in the class!! Contact Trent at fun@kayakAK.com or 907.224.3960. Wilderness First Responder When : April 19 – 27, 2017 Where […]
This week’s menu at The Cookery Hot Lunch Program
Reminder to attend the Site Council meeting tonight at 6pm Jan. 24
Tuesday 1/24 at 6pm at the Elementary School PD room (turn left at the office and its approx. halfway down on the left)! We now have two items on the agenda, the first is to discuss the resignation and hiring of a new middle school principal. I also found out […]
PTA meeting is cancelled for tonight Jan. 24
Due to a conflict with the special Site Council Meeting tonight at 6pm at the Elementary School, the PTA meeting is cancelled. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you. Stay tuned for information about our next meeting.
City of Seward Weather Emergency Update
Submitted by City of Seward- January 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Last night in a special meeting, the Seward City Council approved Resolution 2017-009 which ratified the City Manager’s Declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in the City of Seward. This resolution requests […]
Polar Bear Jumpoff Schedule for Saturday Jan 28
See link below for this weekend’s Polar Bear Jump: POLAR BEAR JUMP OFF SCHEDULE (LINK)
Winter Backcountry Film Festival, February 4
Join your fellow winter enthusiasts for an evening of provocative and wild films of skiing, reflections, snow school, Antarctica and a trip to China. Check out this trailer. Saturday February 4, 2017, KM Rae Building 201 Railway 6pm potluck. Food – $5 for soup, bread and soft beverage 7pm films. Free […]
Information about snow loads
Submitted by Seward Fire Chief Eddie Athey – Additional information on snow loads can be found by following this link to the FEMA Snow Load Safety Guide….. https://www.fema.gov/media-library-data/7d8c55d1c4f815edf3d7e7d1c120383f/FEMA957_Snowload_508.pdf
Cooper Landing and Moose Pass join Women’s March in Deep Snow
Nearly three feet of snow did not deter fifteen protesters of Moose Pass and Cooper Landing from attending the Moose Pass women’s march held in downtown Moose Pass. In a sign of unity, men and women of Cooper Landing joined forces with Moose Pass where protesters marched on Saturday, January […]
Coast Guard Rescues Pilot Northwest of Kodiak
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a pilot who crashed on Hallo Glacier Lake approximately 75 miles northwest of Kodiak Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawk crew hoisted the man and transported him to Kodiak with no apparent injuries. Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a […]
Seward Artist Dot Bardarson recognized by Minnesota Arts Magazine
Seward Artist Dot Bardarson is being showcased as “some of our favorite American Artists over the Years” by a Minnesota arts magazine, Exploring Tosca, in its 2017 Winter edition. They introduce their selections with the following: “Selecting the best artist from each state is not an easy task. Our approach […]