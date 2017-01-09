Live Music! Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard at Resurrect Art - Sat. Jan 14

We’re gearing up for more live music at Resurrect Art! Saturday, January 14 we’re excited to have Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard perform. Show starts at 7pm with a $10-$15 suggested donation. Here is some info on Carolin…

Read more

Call for Volunteers: Seward Polar Bear Jump Off

Would you like to participate in the Seward Polar Bear Jump Off…without jumping into Resurrection Bay?  Volunteer!  Volunteers are needed

1/26 thru 1/29.   Follow the link to learn more!

http://www.signupgenius.com/go…

Read more

A Letter From the Editor: Thank You for 2016 and Happy New Year

Congratulations everyone, we made it through another lap around the sun. It seems to me that the earth may be picking up speed on each lap, as each year seem to go quicker than the last.

Oh yeah, and a Happy 10 Years S…

Read more

Seward's Top Stories from 2016

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

It’s time to say goodbye to a fabulous 2016. Seward City News is grateful for your readership and interaction on the site and around town. We feel fortunate to be a resource for Se…

Read more

Alyeska Opens Chair 6

By Allison Sayer for Seward City News –

Before the lifts opened on Wednesday, December 21, a small crowd of mostly Girdwood locals were waiting on line at the base of Alyeska Resort. The skiers waiting for the lifts to op…

Read more
 

Recent News & Information

Thanks to our emergency responders!

Thanks to our emergency responders!

by

Shortly after dawn on the first day of the new year, a LifeMed Alaska medevac helicopter landed at the Providence-Seward helistop to transport a patient to Anchorage. Today, the Guardian Flight fixed wing transported another patient in need to Anchorage while the Seward Volunteer Ambulance Corps stood by watching the take-off. […]

Continue Reading →

Annual Grant Cycle Now Open – Seward Community Foundation

by

Seward Community Foundation News Release – Happy New Year, All! The Seward Community Foundation is now accepting annual grant applications, with a deadline of March 1, 2017 for local nonprofits to submit funding requests. Most annual grants range from $2,000 to $10,000, but larger awards may be considered with advance approval from the board. […]

Continue Reading →
Arctic Entries Comes to Seward!

Arctic Entries Comes to Seward!

by

“Arctic Entries” brings Alaskans to the stage to tell personal stories-funny, sad or sweet. Seven Sewardites, that you may or may not know, will have 7 minutes to entertain you with a true life tale. The stories follow a theme. This year, the theme is: “Fall and Rise: overcoming obstacles, […]

Continue Reading →
Seward’s Top Stories from 2016

Seward’s Top Stories from 2016

by

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News – It’s time to say goodbye to a fabulous 2016. Seward City News is grateful for your readership and interaction on the site and around town. We feel fortunate to be a resource for Sewardites and those visiting our lovely community. On our […]

Continue Reading →
Get Screened for Colorectal Cancer

Get Screened for Colorectal Cancer

by

Submitted by Jillian Chapman at Seward Community Health Center – Colorectal cancer kills over 80 Alaskans every year, but it can usually be prevented with proper screening and treatment. Colorectal cancer usually starts as a growth from the lining inside the colon or rectum. The growths often start as polyp, […]

Continue Reading →

Obituary for Robert Byron Hill

by

Robert Byron Hill, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Palmer, Alaska, on December 23, 2016. Born in Virginia, Minnesota to Herman and Ida Hill, Bob was the youngest of fourteen children. He served in the US Navy, earned a B.S in Industrial Arts and a M.S. in Education. […]

Continue Reading →
Humdinger Seward Christmas Bird Count

Humdinger Seward Christmas Bird Count

by

The 2016 Seward Audubon Christmas Bird Count was held on a beautiful, mild Saturday on December 17, the day after torrential rain on ice. During the CBC, 4 Boat Crew, 10 Field Counters, and 5 Feeder Counters counted all the birds they saw in the Seward Count Circle, a 15-mile […]

Continue Reading →
1 2 3 593