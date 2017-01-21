ÒMark Sawyer August 20, 1958 – January 15, 2017 Mark Sawyer, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Soldotna on Sunday, January 15th Mark was born in Jacksonville, Florida to George and Kathy Sawyer. His father George was with the US Coast Guard and in 1970 the family […]
Seward Public Works Reminder to Prevent Burst Pipes
The City of Seward Public Works Department would like to remind residents the chances of water pipes freezing are higher during cold weather conditions. If you have had freezing problems in the past, streaming cold water about the diameter of a pencil can help prevent water lines from freezing.
State Supports New Calista Apprenticeship with AVTEC Classes
JUNEAU, Alaska— The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development is supporting Calista Corporation’s new maritime apprenticeship program with AVTEC courses for work on deck, in the engine room, and in the galley. Calista Corporation has started a new maritime apprenticeship program in partnership with Brice Marine and other employers, […]
Information for Polar Bear Jump Volunteers
A message from Kathleen: Seward 2017 Polar Jump Festival Signups are going great! Thank you so very much for taking time to come together and help our community! Friday January 27th Live Auction at Tony’s Bar: Please arrive at least 15 minutes early. We are seeking more Auctioneer Assistants It […]
Healthy Eating Potluck Contest Monday February 6
The Seward Community Health Center is hosting a healthy eating potluck on Monday, February 6 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Potluck contest entrants are encouraged to create great tasting dishes that cut calories, sodium, and sugar. The categories are Appetizer/Side, Entree, and Dessert. Community members are all invited to attend this free […]
Seahawk Booster Club Dessert Auction
Dessert Silent Auction Friday, February 3rd during the Seahawk Classic Basketball Tournament 5pm – 8pm – Seward High School Anyone wishing to donate a dessert for the auction please contact Peggy Hamner at 362-6034 or plhamner@gmail.com.Come watch the games, cheer on the home team and bid on some delicious desserts! Winning bids will […]
Watch out for Moose!
Kenai Peninsula drivers are urged to look out for moose and to drive cautiously, especially in areas where moose are frequently seen. Wintertime conditions can make driving more difficult and increase your chances of a moose-vehicle collision. Even with light snow accumulations in some areas, this winter is on track […]
PTA Meeting January 24
Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the monthly PTA meeting on Tuesday January 24th at 6:30 in the School Library. If you have anything you would like to discuss please respond to this email and we will put it on the agenda. Hope to see you there! Lidia Petersen […]
Seward Community Foundation Announces Grant Funds Available for 2017
The Seward Community Foundation hosted a gathering of local nonprofit organizations on Tuesday, January 17th at the Breeze Inn to announce the amount of funds that they have to grant in 2017. The total available this year is $144,681! Of this total, $24,000 has been designated for mini grants. Mini […]
Seward Middle School 2nd quarter A/B Honor Roll
6th Grade: Ailaina Armstrong, Ozzy Deel, Allie Dixon, Renee Elhard, Aly Guernsey*, Nicole Hettick, Paxton Hill*, Porter Rockwell, Alexi Walker*, Mary Withrow*. 7th Grade: Rowan Bean, Caitlin Corrigan, Karlye Ebberson*, Joseph Foutz*, Grant Hinders, Bryan Mitchell, Hannah Schilling*, Shelby Sieminski, Peter Spanos, Sailor Terry*, Mikya Wallace. 8th Grade: Anevay Ambrosiani*, […]
Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Announces Opening to Snowmachine Use
Refuge Manager, Andy Loranger, today announced the opening of all areas of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge traditionally open to snow machining. Areas always closed to snowmachine use include the Headquarters tract on Ski Hill Road, Skilak Loop Special Management Area, Swanson River and Swan Lake Canoe Systems, Wolf Lake […]
A Big Thank You!
A big thank you to Seward Rotary Club for donating dictionaries to third graders, thesauri to fourth graders, and atlases to fifth graders at Seward Elementary. We really appreciate it!
Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board Work Session & Meeting January 23
The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a work session at 6:00 pm, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 pm, Monday, January 23rd. The work session topic is USACE Salmon Creek Flood Risk Management Project & SBCFSA By-laws Review (if time allows). The meeting packet including the agenda […]
This Friday January 20 at the movies
FREE ADMISSION TO THE 6PM Movie – Courtesy of the Alaska Sealife Center Family Science Night and Wells Fargo This Friday movie goers can look forward to WaveMania (PG/ 1hr 24 min) at 6pm followed by The Shallows (PG-13 / 1hr 27 mins at 8pm. Admission is $2/for The Shallows […]
Seward Planning and Zoning Commission Work Session Cancelled.
Please note: There will be no Seward Planning and Zoning Commission Work Session on January 17. For further information, please contact Dwayne Atwood in the City of Seward Community Development Department at (907)224-4049
Board of Fish asks Legislature to Update Salmon Protections
KODIAK, AK – The Alaska Board of Fisheries finalized a letter to the State Legislature Friday, recommending that lawmakers clarify and add to Alaska’s Fish Habitat Permitting law, Title 16. This comes after commercial, sport, subsistence and personal use fishermen joined together to highlight the need to update Alaska’s primary […]