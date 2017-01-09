Do you have general office and basic accounting experience? If so, SeaView Community Services is looking for a motivated, detail-orientated professional to join our team working to strengthen families, foster self-sufficiency and enhance the quality of life for community residents with mental illness and developmental disabilities? This position works under […]
Recent News & Information
Live Music! Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard at Resurrect Art – Sat. Jan 14
We’re gearing up for more live music at Resurrect Art! Saturday, January 14 we’re excited to have Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard perform. Show starts at 7pm with a $10-$15 suggested donation. Here is some info on Caroline: “With a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting, Caroline’s music takes you […]
Call for Volunteers: Seward Polar Bear Jump Off
Would you like to participate in the Seward Polar Bear Jump Off…without jumping into Resurrection Bay? Volunteer! Volunteers are needed 1/26 thru 1/29. Follow the link to learn more! http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0e49afa92ea4f85-2017
It’s a Hat Party! Feb. 11, 2017
Join us on Saturday, February 11th, for a HAT PARTY. Don your best hat and head to the Seward Community Library & Museum for an exciting day celebrating our favorite headwear. Doors open at 11:00AM for a hatful of fun. The movie Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost […]
Seward DMV Closure Jan. 9-11
Seward DMV will be closed next week Mon, Tues, and Wed (Jan 9, 10, & 11) for training.
Permanent Fund Applications
Permanent Fund applications are available at the Seward Legislative Information Office located at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 107. For additional information call the Seward LIO at 224-5066.
Thanks to our emergency responders!
Shortly after dawn on the first day of the new year, a LifeMed Alaska medevac helicopter landed at the Providence-Seward helistop to transport a patient to Anchorage. Today, the Guardian Flight fixed wing transported another patient in need to Anchorage while the Seward Volunteer Ambulance Corps stood by watching the take-off. […]
Annual Grant Cycle Now Open – Seward Community Foundation
Seward Community Foundation News Release – Happy New Year, All! The Seward Community Foundation is now accepting annual grant applications, with a deadline of March 1, 2017 for local nonprofits to submit funding requests. Most annual grants range from $2,000 to $10,000, but larger awards may be considered with advance approval from the board. […]
A Letter From the Editor: Thank You for 2016 and Happy New Year
Congratulations everyone, we made it through another lap around the sun. It seems to me that the earth may be picking up speed on each lap, as each year seem to go quicker than the last. Oh yeah, and a Happy 10 Years SCN! 2016 may not have been as eventful as 2015 […]
Arctic Entries Comes to Seward!
“Arctic Entries” brings Alaskans to the stage to tell personal stories-funny, sad or sweet. Seven Sewardites, that you may or may not know, will have 7 minutes to entertain you with a true life tale. The stories follow a theme. This year, the theme is: “Fall and Rise: overcoming obstacles, […]
Upcoming Community Garden Planning Meeting – Wednesday, January 4th
Did you know? There is an effort underway in to construct a second COMMUNITY GARDEN here in Seward? Whether you’re an avid gardener with expertise to share, someone considering taking up gardening for the first time, or simply a community member looking to get involved in a grassroots project, we’d […]
Seward’s Top Stories from 2016
By Kelley Lane for Seward City News – It’s time to say goodbye to a fabulous 2016. Seward City News is grateful for your readership and interaction on the site and around town. We feel fortunate to be a resource for Sewardites and those visiting our lovely community. On our […]
Get Screened for Colorectal Cancer
Submitted by Jillian Chapman at Seward Community Health Center – Colorectal cancer kills over 80 Alaskans every year, but it can usually be prevented with proper screening and treatment. Colorectal cancer usually starts as a growth from the lining inside the colon or rectum. The growths often start as polyp, […]
Obituary for Robert Byron Hill
Robert Byron Hill, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Palmer, Alaska, on December 23, 2016. Born in Virginia, Minnesota to Herman and Ida Hill, Bob was the youngest of fourteen children. He served in the US Navy, earned a B.S in Industrial Arts and a M.S. in Education. […]
Humdinger Seward Christmas Bird Count
The 2016 Seward Audubon Christmas Bird Count was held on a beautiful, mild Saturday on December 17, the day after torrential rain on ice. During the CBC, 4 Boat Crew, 10 Field Counters, and 5 Feeder Counters counted all the birds they saw in the Seward Count Circle, a 15-mile […]
Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Jan 10
The Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, January 10, from 5 to 7 pm at the AVTEC Culinary ARTS Building, 518 Second Ave, in the Banquet Room on the third floor. The public is always welcome to attend and is encouraged to provide comments about the […]