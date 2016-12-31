Did you know? There is an effort underway in to construct a second COMMUNITY GARDEN here in Seward? Whether you’re an avid gardener with expertise to share, someone considering taking up gardening for the first time, or simply a community member looking to get involved in a grassroots project, we’d […]
Seward’s Top Stories from 2016
By Kelley Lane for Seward City News – It’s time to say goodbye to a fabulous 2016. Seward City News is grateful for your readership and interaction on the site and around town. We feel fortunate to be a resource for Sewardites and those visiting our lovely community. On our […]
Get Screened for Colorectal Cancer
Submitted by Jillian Chapman at Seward Community Health Center – Colorectal cancer kills over 80 Alaskans every year, but it can usually be prevented with proper screening and treatment. Colorectal cancer usually starts as a growth from the lining inside the colon or rectum. The growths often start as polyp, […]
Obituary for Robert Byron Hill
Robert Byron Hill, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Palmer, Alaska, on December 23, 2016. Born in Virginia, Minnesota to Herman and Ida Hill, Bob was the youngest of fourteen children. He served in the US Navy, earned a B.S in Industrial Arts and a M.S. in Education. […]
Humdinger Seward Christmas Bird Count
The 2016 Seward Audubon Christmas Bird Count was held on a beautiful, mild Saturday on December 17, the day after torrential rain on ice. During the CBC, 4 Boat Crew, 10 Field Counters, and 5 Feeder Counters counted all the birds they saw in the Seward Count Circle, a 15-mile […]
Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Jan 10
The Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, January 10, from 5 to 7 pm at the AVTEC Culinary ARTS Building, 518 Second Ave, in the Banquet Room on the third floor. The public is always welcome to attend and is encouraged to provide comments about the […]
The City of Seward is looking to hire a Maintenance Mechanic/Operator
The City of Seward is hiring a Maintenance Mechanic/Operator. This is a regular, full-time position with benefits; starting pay is $21.51/hr. This position is responsible for performing skilled work in the mechanical repair, and maintenance and operation of a variety of gasoline and diesel powered vehicles, pumps, generator, and to […]
Happy Holidays from Seward State Parks!
This afternoon at Lowell Point Beach I found a little spruce tree decorated with pretty blue and silver ornaments and a “Hope” star at the top. What an unexpected, beautiful surprise at our Seward State Park! Thanks to the thoughtful decorators for this present. Happy New Year! Carol Griswold
New Year’s BBQ Bash at The Cookery!
Join The Cookery for a BBQ Bash on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31st. 5-9 PM. Chef Lane and his crew will be serving smoked brisket, pulled pork and all the fixin’s. $30 Buffet $2 Oysters and Bubbly Be there! 209 5th. Ave. (907) 422-7459
Creative Christmas Music!
Christmas is a special time especially if you are into music and children or both. This past week Seward had opportunities to experience it all at the annual traditional Christmas concerts for both the elementary and middle schools. Yet they were anything but traditional. While many of the songs had […]
Alyeska Opens Chair 6
Before the lifts opened on Wednesday, December 21, a small crowd of mostly Girdwood locals were waiting on line at the base of Alyeska Resort. The skiers waiting for the lifts to open were chatty and friendly. Many had not seen each other since last season. People exchanged news and […]
Winter has Begun: Solstice Photos Around Seward
By Kelley Lane for Seward City News – This week in Seward has been a relatively quiet one, as many of us celebrate the winter holidays, including Winter Solstice and Christmas. It’s been a fortunate time to be in Seward, with the fantastic weather that we’ve been having, including fresh […]
URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ANCHORAGE AK 938 AM AKST FRI DEC 23 2016 Link here: https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=7936556 WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…WHITTIER…SEWARD…GIRDWOOD… MOOSE PASS 938 AM AKST FRI DEC 23 2016 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY […]
Christmas Eve at Seward and Moose Pass United Methodist Churches
A Christmas Family Meal at The Cookery on Friday, Dec. 23rd.
Join The Cookery this Friday, Dec. 23rd. for a Christmas Family Meal from Kevin, Stacey and the Cookery Crew! The Prix Fixe Family Style Christmas Meal Includes: Starter – Garden Salad Main – Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Stuffed Chicken Roulade, Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes, Winter Vegetables Dessert – Christmas Cookies and Cream […]
Christmas Eve Worship Services
The churches of the Seward Ministerial Association wish you a Merry Christmas. And, if you are looking for a place to worship and celebrate Christ’s birth on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), we welcome you at one of the services listed below. And most of us will gather again on Christmas […]