Live Music! Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard at Resurrect Art - Sat. Jan 14

We’re gearing up for more live music at Resurrect Art! Saturday, January 14 we’re excited to have Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard perform. Show starts at 7pm with a $10-$15 suggested donation. Here is some info on Carolin…

Read more

Call for Volunteers: Seward Polar Bear Jump Off

Would you like to participate in the Seward Polar Bear Jump Off…without jumping into Resurrection Bay?  Volunteer!  Volunteers are needed

1/26 thru 1/29.   Follow the link to learn more!

http://www.signupgenius.com/go…

Read more

A Letter From the Editor: Thank You for 2016 and Happy New Year

Congratulations everyone, we made it through another lap around the sun. It seems to me that the earth may be picking up speed on each lap, as each year seem to go quicker than the last.

Oh yeah, and a Happy 10 Years S…

Read more

Seward's Top Stories from 2016

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

It’s time to say goodbye to a fabulous 2016. Seward City News is grateful for your readership and interaction on the site and around town. We feel fortunate to be a resource for Se…

Read more

Alyeska Opens Chair 6

By Allison Sayer for Seward City News –

Before the lifts opened on Wednesday, December 21, a small crowd of mostly Girdwood locals were waiting on line at the base of Alyeska Resort. The skiers waiting for the lifts to op…

Read more
 

Recent News & Information

Live Irish Music January 20th at Resurrect Art

Live Irish Music January 20th at Resurrect Art

by

Live Irish music by Dubliners John Walsh, Pat Broaders and Tommy Martin at Resurrect Art Coffee House on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m. Together the three will blend their decades of musical knowledge, tell stories, and entertain you while listening to traditional Irish music: John Walsh on the banjo, […]

Continue Reading →
Kids’ Carnival Set for January 28th

Kids’ Carnival Set for January 28th

by

The Seward Teen and Youth Center is hosting a Kids Carnival on Polar Bear Jump Day. January 28th from 2-4pm at AVTEC Gym. There will be 20+ games for kids ages 1-8yrs old. Prizes for every game. A great way to spend the cold afternoon. Tickets cost .50 each and […]

Continue Reading →

New Members Needed for Japan Exchange Association

by

Each year since 1973 the Seward International Friendship Association (SIFA) has assisted the City of Seward to coordinate a summer exchange program for high school students with our sister city of Obihiro, Japan. Now SIFA is in need of new members and people willing to take on leadership roles in […]

Continue Reading →
French Science Fiction Story Set in Seward

French Science Fiction Story Set in Seward

by

What would Seward be like in a world where society has lost its grip? Stephane Desienne, a French science fiction writer, has written a new book exploring this question. Amidst the dystopia, a giant floating city appears. The mysterious metropolis anchors in the middle of Resurrection Bay. If you would […]

Continue Reading →
Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement

by

Thursday, Jan 12 Snowfall will return to Southcentral Alaska beginning tonight and continuing into Saturday morning as a weather system moves into  the area. Snow is expected to begin along the Gulf Coast tonight  and then spread inland on Friday. For the Anchorage area and the Matanuska valley, the snow is  […]

Continue Reading →

Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support- March 25-26, 2017

by

Providence Seward Medical Center in conjunction with the Alaska State Trauma Program is offering a two day Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support Class Saturday and Sunday March 25-26 from 8-5 both days.    This class is the gold standard in trauma education for EMS and is geared toward Emergency Medical Responders and […]

Continue Reading →
Baby and parents swim at the pool together two afternoons a week. Heidi Zemach photo.

Seward High School Pool Schedule

by

Seward High School Pool Schedule Jan 9 – May 26 2017 Closed Jan 16 and April 16, and evenings Feb 2, 3 and Mar 2.  Spring Break schedule Mar 12 – 19. When school is in session, please enter through main entrance. Schedule subject to change. Call 224-3900 for current […]

Continue Reading →
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

by

The Seward Community Library & Museum is excited to present the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. It’s as simple as it sounds—make a goal to read 1,000 books to your child before Kindergarten. This program has been launched in libraries across the country as an effort to increase the development […]

Continue Reading →
TEST of the Alaska AMBER Alert System

TEST of the Alaska AMBER Alert System

by

(STATEWIDE, Alaska) – A live code Emergency Alert System (EAS) test of the AMBER Alert System is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:20am until 11:20am. The test will be issued by the Alaska State Trooper Dispatch in Fairbanks. The activation is intended to test the AMBER Alert system […]

Continue Reading →
Dog License time again

Dog License time again

by

Did you know that every dog over 4 months old in Seward city limits needs an annual dog license? In addition to complying with Seward code, a license will help the animal shelter quickly identify your lost dog and get him or her back to you quicker. If you think your dog would […]

Continue Reading →
1 2 3 594