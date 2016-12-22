Classified Ads

Program Aide Trainee for Sports & Rec. - City of Seward

Program Aide Trainee needed for Sports & Rec, Teen Rec Room, TYC. Pay is $11.02/Hour. This is a seasonal Winter…
12/21/2016
Seward
Patrol Officer Recruit - City of Seward

The City of Seward is hiring a Patrol Officer Recruit. This is a regular, full time position. Entry rate is…
11/15/2016
Seward
Correctional Officer - City of Seward

The City of Seward is hiring a Correctional Officer. This is a regular full-time position with benefits; starting pay is…
11/15/2016
Seward
Maintenance Worker/Custodian - SeaView Community Services

POSITION: MAINTENANCE WORKER / CUSTODIAN POSITION SUMMARY: This position is responsible for performing general building maintenance including 2 residential buildings…
12/15/2016
Seward
Deputy Fire Chief - City of Seward

The City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for the position described below. All applicants should deliver an…
12/07/2016
Seward
Adult Basketball Officials Needed - City of Seward

Adult Basketball Officials Needed for the City of Seward Parks and Recreation Department Certified Referee: $45 per game (Become certified…
12/04/2016
Seward
Boat Captain - Kenai Fjords Tours

Kenai Fjords Tours is looking for a positive and energetic USCG licensed 100 ton near coastal Captain for our 2017…
11/09/2016
Seward
Part-Time Writer - Seward City News

Do you love to write? Do you live in Seward or the surrounding area? If the answer is "yes" to…
10/26/2016
Seward
Looking for gently used men’s clothing and shoes

SeaView’s DVSA Program is looking for gently used men’s clothing and shoes. As you prep for winter in Seward and…
09/30/2016
Seward
Jobs at Hertz of Seward

Now Hiring: Customer Service Agents Shuttle Drivers Washers/Detailers Contact carole@tmtalaska.com or apply in person at 600 Port Avenue
02/03/2016
Seward
