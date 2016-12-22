Classified Ads

Want to list a classified ad at Seward City News? Its easy!
Program Aide Trainee for Sports & Rec. - City of SewardProgram Aide Trainee needed for Sports & Rec, Teen Rec Room, TYC. Pay is $11.02/Hour. This is a seasonal Winter…
12/21/2016
Seward
Patrol Officer Recruit - City of SewardThe City of Seward is hiring a Patrol Officer Recruit. This is a regular, full time position. Entry rate is…
11/15/2016
Seward
Correctional Officer - City of SewardThe City of Seward is hiring a Correctional Officer. This is a regular full-time position with benefits; starting pay is…
11/15/2016
Seward
Maintenance Worker/Custodian - SeaView Community ServicesPOSITION: MAINTENANCE WORKER / CUSTODIAN POSITION SUMMARY: This position is responsible for performing general building maintenance including 2 residential buildings…
12/15/2016
Seward
Deputy Fire Chief - City of SewardThe City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for the position described below. All applicants should deliver an…
12/07/2016
Seward
Adult Basketball Officials Needed - City of SewardAdult Basketball Officials Needed for the City of Seward Parks and Recreation Department Certified Referee: $45 per game (Become certified…
12/04/2016
Seward
Boat Captain - Kenai Fjords ToursKenai Fjords Tours is looking for a positive and energetic USCG licensed 100 ton near coastal Captain for our 2017…
11/09/2016
Seward
Part-Time Writer - Seward City NewsDo you love to write? Do you live in Seward or the surrounding area? If the answer is "yes" to…
10/26/2016
Seward
Looking for gently used men’s clothing and shoesSeaView’s DVSA Program is looking for gently used men’s clothing and shoes. As you prep for winter in Seward and…
09/30/2016
Seward
Jobs at Hertz of SewardNow Hiring: Customer Service Agents Shuttle Drivers Washers/Detailers Contact carole@tmtalaska.com or apply in person at 600 Port Avenue
02/03/2016
Seward
