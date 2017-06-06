Browse Classifieds

Want to list a classified ad at Seward City News? Its easy!
Part-Time Patient Administrator/ Medical ReceptionistAdvanced Physical Therapy is currently hiring for a part-time Patient Administrator/Medical Receptionist in our Seward, AK clinic. Principal Duties and…
05/10/2017
Seward
Driving Instructor NeededExperienced Driving Instructor needed for two people age 19 and 22. Must be patient! They have their permits but need…
06/06/2017
Seward
Planning and Land Management Technician - City of SewardThe City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for PLANNING AND LAND MANAGEMENT TECHNICIAN: This is a regular,…
06/05/2017
Seward
Community Development Planner - City Of SewardThe City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PLANNER: This is a regular, full-time exempt…
06/05/2017
Seward
Disability Services Case Manager/SchedulerNow Hiring: Disability Services Case Manager/Scheduler $16-$19.23/hr DOE The DS Case Manager/Scheduler assists individuals in the application, eligibility, case management,…
05/23/2017
Seward
Correctional Officer - City of SewardThe City of Seward is hiring a Correctional Officer. This is a regular full-time position with benefits; starting pay is…
04/20/2017
Seward
Library Museum Program Coordinator - City of SewardThe City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for the position of Library Museum Program Coordinator. This position…
04/16/2017
Seward
Campground Coordinator - City of SewardCity of Seward is hiring a Campground Coordinator. This is a full-time, regular position with benefits, paying $17.21/hour. This position…
04/13/2017
Seward
Lead Accounting Technician / Billing Specialist - SeaView Community ServicesDo you have experience billing Medicare and Medicaid for services? If so, SeaView Community Services is looking for a motivated,…
04/01/2017
Seward
Administrative Assistant for the Harbormaster’s Office - City of SewardThe City of Seward is hiring an Administrative Assistant for the Harbormaster’s office. This is a regular full-time position with…
10/07/2016
Seward
