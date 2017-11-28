Two City Council Work Sessions: December 11 and December 12

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Seward City Council will conduct a work session on the following item of business:

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

Monday, December 11, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Council Chambers

TOPIC: Discuss the City and State Priorities

The work session will commence in the Seward City Council Chambers located in City Hall at 410 Adams Street, Seward. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Seward City Council will conduct a work session on the following item of business:

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Community Room, Seward Community Library Museum

TOPIC: Alaska Public Employees Association (APEA)

The work session will commence in the Community Room located in the Seward Community Library Museum at 239 Sixth Avenue, Seward. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings.