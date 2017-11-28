Sleeper Shark salvaged by ASLC

A dead Pacific Sleeper Shark washed ashore on Afognak Beach recently. On Sunday, a crew from the Alaska Sealife Center was able to haul it above the high tide line and secure it until a boat could haul it to the facility for study. The shark, about eight feet long, was thought to be a juvenile female, about 80, that’s right, EIGHTY years old. Coincidentally, the ASLC plans to study Pacific Sleeper Sharks next year as not much is known about them.

What a fascinating discovery in Resurrection Bay for the ASLC crew and science!

Carol Griswold

