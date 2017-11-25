Announcements, Chamber of Commerce, Events, Sponsored Content

Shop Small on Saturday, Nov. 25!

by Seward Chamber of Commerce

Kick off the holiday season by showing some love to Seward’s local businesses! Join the Seward Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. This is a great opportunity to show your appreciation for our year-round businesses while making a dent in your holiday shopping list.

Visit the Welcome Station for Free Swag!

Start your day at the welcome station inside Resurrect Art (320 Third Ave) from 10 am – 2 pm. Grab a warm drink, a free canvas tote bag (available to the first 200 shoppers), and a list of participating businesses. Then head out to shop!

Participating stores and restaurants will be ready with a variety of special treats and discounts.You’ll find sweet deals all across town, from our historic downtown to the harbor and beyond!

Enjoy Special Promotions From The Following Small Businesses:

DOWNTOWN

A Flyin’ Skein
10% off storewide, excluding consignment.

Brown & Hawkins Mercantile
Grand opening! Come for sales, hot drinks, cookies & free give-aways while supplies last.

Mountain View Sports
50% off storewide.

Ranting Raven Gallery
20% off clothing and select jewelry.

Resurrect Art Coffee House
$1 house coffee.

Sew’n Bee Cozy
A large amount of specific fabrics with discounts of anywhere from 25 to 40% off, and 10% off the entire store of regular priced items.

Sweet Darlings
30% off gelato and fudge.

The Retreat Day Spa & Salon
20% off all gift sets.

Ukanuzit
50% off all clothes and shoes.

Urbach’s
10-30% off storewide and a chance to win a $100 gift certificate.

HARBOR

Alaska Dream Charters
Free hat and sticker with purchase.

Alaska Fjord Charters
$500 off a multi-day adventure in 2018. Book by calling 907.491.1075.

Captain Jack’s Seafood Locker
Biggest King Crab sale of the year! Local discount of 20% on 5 and 10 pound king crab packages.

Chinooks
Free swag grab bag with purchase. Limit one per customer. Mention Small Business Saturday.

Harbor 360 Hotel / Major Marine Tours
$2 latte special at our new espresso stand and 20% off coupons for Major Marine Tours cruises.

Kenai Fjords Tours
30% discount on all sales of $75 or more in our Gift Shop. This excludes items already on discount, or other sales in place. Free chocolate chip cookies and drinks to shoppers.

Sailing, Inc.
15% off 2018 sailing classes, plus Sailor’s grog, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and cookies at our office!

Seward Ocean Excursions
10% all fares booked. Book by calling at 907.599.0499.

Seward Subway
Receive a free cookie with every sub purchased or buy a $30 gift card and receive a free 6-inch sub! Offers exclusive, not combinable. Extras at additional cost.

Sunny Cove Sea Kayaking
Save 10% on our Resurrection Bay Tour, Caines Head Kayak & Hike Combo or Tonsina Point Kayak & Exploration Tour. Book online using code SmallBiz or by calling 907.224.4426.

The Girls Food Truck
Receive a free order of deep-fried Oreos with the purchase of a meal.

LOWELL POINT

Millane’s Serenity by the Sea Cabins
Book on Small Business Saturday and get 10% off your stay of 2 or more nights between June 15 – August 15, 2018. Book by calling us at 608.632.9113.

Storm Chasers Marine Services, Inc. 
25% off in-stock snow machine parts and accessories! Arctic Cat and Western Powersports items.

NORTH OF TOWN / SEWARD HIGHWAY

Knot So Fast Country Store
$5 off large sacks dog food. $5 off any combo of cat food and cat litter. 50% off dog collar with purchase of dog leash.

LuLaRoe Amanda Hughes
Free hot drinks, cookies and chocolate. Complimentary gift wrapping. Door prizes for the first 15 customers and a raffle drawing.

Dress warm and see you out on the town!

