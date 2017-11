Seward Planning & Zoning Commission Public Hearing December 5

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Seward Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following business items at the regular meeting on December 5, 2017.

2017-15 RESOLUTION OF THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF SEWARD, ALASKA, RECOMMENDING CITY COUNCIL AND KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH APPROVAL OF THE FOREST ACRES SUBDIVISION, LOT A, HARMON REPLAT; CREATING FOUR (4) NEW LOTS TO BE KNOWN AS LOTS A1, A2, A3 AND A4; LOCATED WITHIN THE RURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT

2017-16 RESOLUTION OF THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION, OF THE CITY OF SEWARD, ALASKA RECOMMENDING CITY COUNCIL AND KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH APPROVAL OF THE DAIRY HILL SUBDIVISION & CLIFF ADDITION TO THE SEWARD TOWNSITE, LEIRER FAUST REPLAT; THIS REPLAT COMBINES 8 LOTS INTO 3 LOTS; TRACTS 1, 2, 3 AND 4 OF DAIRY HILL SUBDIVISION TRACTS 1-5; LOTS 3-5 BLOCK 5 CLIFF ADDITION AND LOT 1A BLOCK 5 CLIFF ADDITION, VACATING THE INTERIOR LOT LINES, 20 FOOT ALLEYWAY AND UTILITY EASEMENT; LOCATED WITHIN THE SINGLE FAMILY ZONING DISTRICT

2017-17 RESOLUTION OF THE SEWARD PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION, GRANTING A VARIANCE FROM SEWARD CITY CODE 15.10.220 DEVELOPMENT REQUIREMENTS TO JEFF HAMILTON, HAMILTON CONSTRUCTION, LLC, PERMITTING AN EXCEPTION TO THE ZONING CODE MAXIMUM BUILDING HEIGHT TO ALLOW A 65 FOOT STRUCTURE ON LOT 1, BLOCK 3, FOURTH OF JULY CREEK SUBDIVISION, SEWARD MARINE INDUSTRIAL CENTER, 3301 JELLISON AVENUE, WITHIN THE INDUSTRIAL ZONING DISTRICT

The hearing will commence at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as business permits, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 410 Adams Street. All interested persons are invited to attend. For more information, contact the City of Seward Community Development Office, P.O. Box 167, Seward, AK 99664, or e-mail jwilde@cityofseward.net.