Seward Highway Milepost 25.5 to 36 Project DOT Listening Post at Crafts Fair

5:00 to 9:00 pm

Location: Seward Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair,

Alaska Railroad Cruise Ship Terminal

913 Port Avenue, Seward, AK 99664

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is holding a Listening Post, at the Seward Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair for the Seward Highway Milepost 25.5 to 36 project. This listening post is held in conjunction with the Seward Highway Milepost 17 to 22.5 Rehabilitation Project. The public is invited to come learn more about the projects’ proposed design, scope, and schedule as well as provide feedback to each project team.