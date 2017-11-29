Seward Community Library & Museum Upcoming Events

Government Info Without Tears: Ombudswho? On November 30 at 12-1:30pm come to the Meeting Room to learn how to understand Alaska’s government process with OWL technology! You will be able to connect with the rest of Alaska while being taught how to better understand the importance of the role of being an Ombudsman.

Don’t miss the Holiday Reading Room at the Seward Holiday Arts & Craft Fair December 1 & 2 at the Seward Holiday Arts & Craft Fair at the Alaska Railroad Terminal, December 1-2, 2017! Check out this fun and free booth open to all ages with comfy seating, sweet treats and holiday and winter themed books brought to you by the Seward Senior Center, Seward Boys & Girls Club and the Library & Museum. Love to read out loud and share a good story? Sign up to read a holiday or winter themed story at the Holiday Reading Room. www.SignUpGenius.com/go/20F0A4CA8AC2DA1FF2-holiday

Story Time meets every Friday at 11am in the Children’s Room. December Story Times will celebrate topics like the Northern Lights, snow, ginger bread, polar bears and beluga whales! Each week Story Time provides new songs, finger plays, rhymes, and crafts that are coordinated with the morning’s stories. For all children birth to 5 years old and their caregivers. Come check it out!

Museum Story Time occurs once a month during the winter through April. The next Museum Story Time will be on Friday, Dec 15 at 11am featuring BOATS!. We are excited to connect young children and their caregivers to our museum space in new and fun ways while using our resources. Come be a Museum Explorer with us!

The Seward Community Book Club will meet December 16 at 11am in the Meeting Room to discuss A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle. The January Book of the Month is Behind the Beautiful Forevers by Katerine Boo and will be available for pick up on December 16 at the front desk. Each month features a new book selected by our patrons! Come connect and discuss our newest read and help pick the next book!

Film Movement Movie Night! Every second Thursday of the month, the Library & Museum will feature FREE movie viewings from The Film Movement featuring award winning indie and foreign films. To celebrate the first month of this monthly program, the Library & Museum will show two Film Movement movies: Harmonium and Bad Lucky Goat. Both movies are Not Rated but are recommended for adults. Light snacks will be available.

Harmonium will show on December 14 at 5:30 in the Meeting Room. Harmonium is 120 minutes long and is about Toshio hires Yasaka in his workshop. This old acquaintance, who has just been released from prison, begins to meddle in Toshio’s family life.

Bad Lucky Goat will show on December 28 at 5:30 in the Meeting Room. Bad Lucky Goat is 76 minutes. After accidentally killing a bearded goat with their father's truck, two incompatible siblings in their teenage years, embark on a journey of reconciliation.

Museum Drop-In Craft will be December 8 & 9 at the Kitchen Table in the Museum where visitors can make their own crafty snowflake designs from various colors of paper. The craft will be open to guests all day during FREE Winter Admission to the Museum, Friday–Saturday, noon-5pm.

Children’s Play Time is every Saturday from 12pm-4pm for children and their caregivers who are welcome to drop by for unstructured play time with carefully selected developmental toys and books. Stop by to read stories to each other and make friends.

Play ‘N Chat is a play time program held every Wednesday, 10am-11:30 am, for children 0-5 years and the people who love them. The Library Museum and the Infant Learning Program partner together to bring this valuable program to the community for an opportunity for children to interact and families to get to know each other.

We’re hiring two year-round positions: Visit the City of Seward Employment Opportunities web page at www.cityofseward.us/index.aspx?NID=878 , or contact Tamara Foster at 907-224-4074 or tfoster@cityofseward.net for more information about joining our team. Both are open till filled.

Regular Part-time Library Museum Aide : Primary work is to provide public services and carry out library related tasks at the library front desk, Mon-Fri, noon-4pm.

: Primary work is to provide public services and carry out library related tasks at the library front desk, Mon-Fri, Regular Full-time Library Museum Technician: Primary work is to provide processing and cataloging of library materials, managing interlibrary loans and working at the library front desk, Tues-Thurs, 11am-8pm and Fri-Sat, 9am-6pm.

Closures: The Library Museum will be closed for a Training/Work Day on Dec 7. We will also be closed for the following holidays: Closing at 3pm on Saturday, December 23, closed all day Monday, December 25th, and closed Monday, January 1.

Contact us at 907-224-4082 or libmus@cityofseward.net for more information about these and other happenings at the Seward Community Library & Museum.