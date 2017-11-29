Seward Community Library & Museum Story Time!

Story Time meets every Friday at 11am in the Children’s Room. December Story Times will celebrate topics like the Northern Lights, snow, ginger bread, polar bears and beluga whales! Each week Story Time provides new songs, finger plays, rhymes, and crafts that are coordinated with the morning’s stories. For all children birth to 5 years old and their caregivers. Come check it out!

Advertisement

Museum Story Time occurs once a month during the winter through April. The next Museum Story Time will be on Friday, Dec 15 at 11am featuring BOATS!. We are excited to connect young children and their caregivers to our museum space in new and fun ways while using our resources. Come be a Museum Explorer with us!

Contact us at 907-224-4082 or libmus@cityofseward.net for more information about these and other happenings at the Seward Community Library & Museum.