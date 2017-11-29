Seward Community Book Club Reads A Wrinkle In Time in December!





The Seward Community Book Club will meet December 16 at 11am in the Meeting Room to discuss A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle. The January Book of the Month is Behind the Beautiful Forevers by Katerine Boo and will be available for pick up on December 16 at the front desk. Each month features a new book selected by our patrons! Come connect and discuss our newest read and help pick the next book!

Contact us at 907-224-4082 or libmus@cityofseward.net for more information about these and other happenings at the Seward Community Library & Museum.