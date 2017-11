The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a work session followed by a regular meeting Monday, December 4th beginning at 6:00 pm at the KPB Seward Annex office in Sea View Plaza at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 122. Public is welcomed. The meeting agenda and packet can be found on the website at www.kpb.us/service-areas/ sbcfsa/sbcfsa-meetings. For more information contact the SBCFSA Office at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 123, 9 am – 3 pm, Monday –Thursday. Please note the only meeting held in December will be December 4th.

