SeaView Welcomes Elise Kapitancek, Community Support Program Manager

Born in Connecticut, Elise has spent the past eight years slowly moving further West. She received her Master’s Degree in Social Work in 2017 from the University of Denver. Elise has worked as a housing case manager, at the state level in housing and homelessness policy, and as a member of an Assertive Community Treatment team. She is passionate about trauma informed care and housing stability. This past summer was her first in Seward, and she is excited to be back in the community.