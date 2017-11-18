REVELS ’17 at Alaska SeaLife Center November 30

2 Free Shows: 6:00pm and 7:00pm, an addition to the annual holiday celebration at Alaska SeaLife Center on the evening of Thursday, November 30th, following the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
30 minutes of music and narrative of memories of Christmas past in Seward representing 1916 to the present day, produced in partnership with Seward Senior Center. This original composition is written and directed by Dr. Mark E. Turner and is based on seniors’ memories and the published writings of Doug Capra.
|
Advertisement
Performed by senior singers in period costume, Revels ’17 is the first in a new annual tradition of highlighting special memories involving Seward in dramatic ways, enriching community life. See you there!
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.