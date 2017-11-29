Reminder for Student Submissions! Deadline December 11

Less than two weeks to go!

The National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) believes that all young people deserve a quality arts education and encourages students to pursue artistic expression through participation in its annual Reflections Program.

In its more than 40-year history, the program has encouraged millions of students across the nation and in American schools overseas to explore their creative talents. The program is recognized nationwide by colleges as an achievement of excellence.

The program offers students the opportunity to create submissions for fun and recognition in these categories:

Literature

Musical Composition

Dance Choreography

Photography

Film/Video Production

Visual Arts

Every year, students create submissions reflecting on a new theme. The theme for the 2017-2018 National PTA Reflections Program is “Within Reach.” Submissions will be reviewed based on three criteria:

Interpretation of Theme (20 pts.)

Creativity (10 pts.)

Advertisement

Technique (10 pts.)

Notice how heavily “Interpretation of Theme” is weighted? This is what makes the National PTA Reflections Arts Program unique. A well-developed concept is more important than technique.

Seward PTA encourages you to offer opportunities to young people from Preschool through Grade 12 in the preceeding categories. Submissions, with a title and the very important Artist Statement, plus completed Student Entry and Parental Consent forms must be submitted no later than December 11 to the student’s school office to be eligible for review and possible further recognition at Regions, State, and National PTA.

Here are the Grade Divisions:

Primary (Preschool-Grade 2)

Intermediate (Grades 3-5)

Middle School (Grades 6-8)

High School (Grades 9-12)

Special Artist (Students of any grade who identify as having a disability may choose this category or their actual grade division.)

Please email sewardptsa@gmail.com to receive the Official Rules and forms, and send any questions.

Looking forward to seeing what our young people produce!

Lynn Hohl and Carol Griswold, Seward PTA Reflections Co-Chairs