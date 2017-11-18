OPEN AUDITIONS COMING

AUDITIONS! AUDITIONS! AUDITIONS! Monday, Dec. 4th, 6-9pm and Wednesday, Dec. 6th, Methodist Church.

We want YOU! Do you like to sing? WE WANT YOU! Not sure? COME ANYWAY, let us be the judge! After all, when is the last time you did something really fun– that even contributed to the personality that IS Seward?

Community theater is just plain FUN and extremely REWARDING. Your unique personality and style is what we are looking for. No experience necessary. This is your chance to shine! Be prepared with something to sing and we will go from there.

Port City Players is producing a spring production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, the Broadway musical from Andrew Lloyd Weber, lyrics by Tim Rice. Principal roles are adult singing parts, including Chorus positions. Some youth roles will be added and are being considered.

