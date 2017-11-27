Alaska resident Mr. John “Mac” Calvin Eads, 98, died at home in Seward, Alaska on November 11, 2017.

A celebration of life will take place at the home of his daughter Ava Eads, in Seward, Alaska on June 21, 2018.

Mac, originally from Nebraska, served in the WW2 Aleutian Campaign. He was discharged in Seward where he met and married Martha Christiansen from King Cove, AK. Over the next 70+ years in Alaska, he wore many different hats, including boat captain, diesel mechanic, heavy equipment operator, marine surveyor, Seward PD officer, school bus driver and many more. He and brother Bob, “the Eads Brothers”, were known for salvaging the F/V Barwell, building the Lowell Point road, setting the steeple on the Methodist church and placing the original AK RR car that served as the Seward Information Cache for many years. He will be sorely missed both by the community and his family.

John is preceded in death by his Wife, Martha, Son, John “Charlie”, Daughter, Carol, Brothers Paul & Bob Eads and Sister, Eve.

He is survived by his Daughter, Ava Eads of Seward, Alaska, Grandson, John C. Wood of Seward, Alaska, Granddaughters, Tonya Bass of Wasilla, Alaska & Deanne Moore of Kenai, Alaska and his Great Grandchildren Travis, Trevor, Timmy, Taylor, Breanne and Devon.