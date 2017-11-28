Movies Friday December 1st – Born In China (G) and Battle of the Sexes (PG-13 / Pre-Release SPECIAL)

It is still ‘GIVING TUESDAY’ so please consider a donation to our series – we are 2/3 of the way to our goal of $1500 that will be matched by Wellness For All to keep our series going! https://www.gofundme.com/1718sewardalaskamovies

In the meantime – here is why we need donations! This week our 8 PM movie is PRE-RELEASE (and quite expensive) Come out and enjoy a movie this Friday night!

Friday 12/1 at the movies…

6 PM – Born in China (G – 79 minutes)

A visually stunning movie by DisneyNature perfect for ALL AGES. From frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest, filmmaker Lu Chuan follows the adventures of three animal families in China: the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEJVZQk5YH8

8 PM – Battle of the Sexes (PG-13 – 121 minutes)

The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all time. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposites sides of a binary argument, but off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. With her husband urging her to fight for equal pay, the private King was also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, while Riggs gambled his legacy and reputation in a bid to relive the glories of his past.



TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5ykcuAS1F4

PLEASE CONSIDER VOLUNTEERING TO HELP!!!

We need 6-7 volunteers each week to help with the door and cleanup after the movies. This is a 30-60 minute commitment, and can be a lot of fun – (you get to hang out with us!!!) Please consider volunteering a small part of your Friday evening to keep this series going!

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e094ea5ae2da2ff2-friday33

Admission is $2 for each movie

Doors open at 5:30

Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine Center on 3rd Ave at Railway.

Concessions provided by the Seward Prevention Coalition.

Concessions sold this week will benefit The Seward Police Association

We are proud to once again have the Wellness for All group match all of our donations to our GoFundMe Drive. WFA will match every donation we receive 100% up to $1500! Please contribute – every bit helps!~

Contact us at sewardalaskamovies@gmail.com if you have questions! See you at the movies!