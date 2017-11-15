Kenai Fjords Tours Gift Shop Serves Locals All Winter!

While our boats may not be operating during the winter months, our retail gift shop remains open to Seward locals. During the winter, we work to bring in more products that appeal to Seward locals.

Helly Hansen and Skhoop are some of many brands in our gift shop. As an added bonus to our local friends, we offer a 10% local discount on any regular price merchandise.

We carry many crafts and jewelry items made in Alaska, so we are the perfect place to visit for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers. We hope to see everyone during the winter!

Open 9am – 5pm Tuesday – Sunday