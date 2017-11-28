Heleana Backus Original Pottery Supports SeaView at Dec 1-2 Craft Fair

Seward’s own Heleana Backus of King Arthur Pottery will be one of the featured artists at Seward’s Art and Crafts Fair on December 1stand 2nd. Heleana has kindly designed, created and donated handmade mugs in order to help raise money and awareness for SeaView’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program.

Heleana is a senior at Seward High School and, minus a short hiatus sailing the Atlantic Ocean with her family, has spent all of her life in Seward. In addition to making unique creations on the wheel (as pictured), Heleana is also a member of Student Council and National Honor Society, and the captain of the Drama, Debate, and Forensics team. In her free time, she enjoys checking out all of Seward’s natural wonders, writing, and making mixtapes. Heleana enjoys creating many types of ceramics, and if you see any colorful, handmade mugs, bowls, etc. around town, they are surely a gift from her.

Make sure to stop by SeaView’s table at the fair to see her beautiful work, as well as handmade wool hats, Christmas cards, DVSA friendship bracelets, specialized baby bibs, stained glass, baked goods and more! All proceeds will go to the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Program and the Infant Learning Program. Sara and PJ will be manning the table and would love to say hi!