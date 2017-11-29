Government Info Without Tears: Ombudswho?

What does the Alaska Office of the Ombudsman do? “The ombudsman investigates citizen complaints against state government agencies and employees. If our investigation reveals a problem, the ombudsman may recommend a solution. The Office of the Ombudsman is a non-partisan, neutral, fact-finding agency and takes no sides in a dispute. Our job is to determine whether state government actions are fair and reasonable.” Taken from http://ombud.alaska.gov/

Join us for a special video conference program with the new Alaska Ombudsman Kate Burkhart took office as Alaska State Ombudsman in June, 2017. She will talk with her about role and responsibilities of the Office of the Ombudsman, outreach efforts, and opportunities to work together, and discuss how the Office of the Ombudsman reviews and investigates complaints about state agencies. Ms. Burkhart will also share how the Ombudsman can be a resource for people working with others who are seeking help in accessing and resolving problems with state services and programs.

Learn how to understand Alaska’s government process with OWL technology and connect with the rest of Alaska while being taught how to better understand the importance of the role of being an Ombudsman.

Contact us at 907-224-4082 or libmus@cityofseward.net for more information.