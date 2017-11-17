Free Workshop On Reducing Energy Costs with Heat Pumps November 18

flier_heat pumps_final (1)

Seward, AK—Seward residents and business owners will gather for a free workshop to learn about the potential of heat pumps to reduce energy costs on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Joining local heating experts will be Bruce Manclark, a nationally recognized leader in energy efficiency and technical training. A professional installer of new heating and cooling systems since 1996, Bruce offers a comprehensive understanding of proper HVAC system installation.

The workshop will cover heat pump theory, economics and lessons learned to date. Attendees will visit a few installations and one in progress. There will be plenty of time for questions.

More background on heat pump systems can be found at energy.gov.

Advertisement

WHO: Seward residents and business owners

WHAT: Free workshop on heat pumps

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1-5 pm

WHERE: AVTEC Port Ave Campus (808 Port Ave, Seward)

This workshop is presented by Seward Sustainable Energy Group, Seward Chamber of Commerce, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and AVTEC.