Free Workshop On Reducing Energy Costs with Heat Pumps November 18

Seward, AK—Seward residents and business owners will gather for a free workshop to learn about the potential of heat pumps to reduce energy costs on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Joining local heating experts will be Bruce Manclark, a nationally recognized leader in energy efficiency and technical training. A professional installer of new heating and cooling systems since 1996, Bruce offers a comprehensive understanding of proper HVAC system installation.
The workshop will cover heat pump theory, economics and lessons learned to date. Attendees will visit a few installations and one in progress. There will be plenty of time for questions.
More background on heat pump systems can be found at energy.gov.
WHO: Seward residents and business owners
WHAT: Free workshop on heat pumps
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1-5 pm
WHERE: AVTEC Port Ave Campus (808 Port Ave, Seward)
This workshop is presented by Seward Sustainable Energy Group, Seward Chamber of Commerce, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and AVTEC.
