Consider donating to SOS Pets on #GivingTuesday!

Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 28th, otherwise known as Giving Tuesday, please consider donating to Save Our Seward (SOS) Pets. In honor of #GivingTuesday, Facebook and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will MATCH any donations and waive fees for funds raised through Facebook Fundraisers. To learn more click on the image below or visit our FACEBOOK FUNDRAISER for Save Our Seward Pets.



SOS Pets strives to promote responsible, respectful pet care and support for the Seward Animal Shelter, through community commitment, education, and advocacy. They support the Seward Animal Shelter with donations of food, materials, and money; offer reduced cost spay/neuter vouchers to the community; advocate for a new animal shelter; provide pet food to the local food bank, and provide vaccine and microchip clinics.

