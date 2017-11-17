Blackwater RR Co to Perform at Rez Art 100 Year Anniversary November 18

From Micheley Kowalski-
I just wanted to put out a quick reminder about our big 100-year birthday party tomorrow. We hope you can make it! We’ll have a slide show of photos (please still send me any photos you have that you’d like to share of time in this building over the years!), Doug Capra will give a brief talk about the history of the building, and we’ll invite any others who would like to share stories to come on up. We’d love to hear from you and the ways that this building has been a part of your lives over the years.
We’re also excited to have Blackwater Railroad Company perform during the second half of the event! What a treat – we hope you can stick around for mingling and dancing.
We’re not sure how many people to expect, so if you feel up for bringing a snack to share and your favorite drink, that would help us out a lot. No worries if you can’t, but that might ensure maximum fun. 🙂
We look forward to seeing you and hope you can come out to help us celebrate!
