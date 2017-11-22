Black Friday free parking at Alaska State Parks

Alaska State Parks will waive parking fees for day after Thanksgiving

Vehicle parking will be free for the day at Alaska state parks on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, in conjunction with the national #OptOutside campaign.

Park visitors are encouraged to share their outdoor adventures on that day, and throughout the winter holiday season, on social media with the hashtags #OptOutside and #AKStateParks.

Debuted two years ago by REI, #OptOutside occurs on Black Friday and encourages people across the country to get outdoors during the holidays.

State parks systems are among the hundreds of organizations that have joined in support.

Ideas for opting outside include hiking to Tonsina Point, looking for beach treasures at Lowell Point Beach, skiing the groomed Nordic trails in Hatcher Pass, snowmachining in the Chena River State Recreation Area, visiting the public use cabins at Eagle Beach in Juneau, or showing off Chugach State Park to visiting friends and relatives.

These are just a few ideas – there are so many ways to enjoy your state parks throughout the holidays. To plan an adventure, go to http://dnr.alaska.gov/parks/.

State park fees help keep Alaska State Parks running. For information about these fees, go to http://dnr.alaska.gov/parks/asp/unitfees.htm.

CONTACT: Ethan Tyler, 907‐269‐8701, ethan.tyler@alaska.gov