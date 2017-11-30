Auditions for Spring Musical — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — Mon. Dec. 4, Wed. Dec. 6, Mon. Dec. 11

Auditions for the spring musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be held Monday, December 4 and Wednesday December 6th from 6-9 PM at Seward United Methodist Church (321 4th Street, across from Fire Department), There will be callbacks on Monday December 11th from 6-9 PM at Seward United Methodist Church. If you cannot make either of the first two audition times please let our Director, Jim Doepken, know by emailing him at theprodigal@gmail.com and we will try to accommodate you at our “callback” audition on December 11th or at some other time that it can be worked out.

Back in September, we listed on Seward City News all the roles we are looking for to give actors a sense of what characters they may choose to audition for. You can see all of that information HERE.

What to Expect In Your Audition

You will fill out a contact form which will also include a list of roles you may be interested in.

You will be asked to sing. There are no non-singing roles. Our musical director, Dr. Mark Turner, will be there to help assess singing ability and range. Please come prepared to sing something…anything. You may choose a song you like or you may choose one of the solos from the musical (it’s all on iTunes or Spotify etc.). He may have songs or scales that he would like you to sing. There are some nice solo numbers that we’ll need to cast. If you have your heart set on a particular role, sing one of the songs that character sings. Show us what you can do.

You will be asked if you are able to commit to practices and performance times. Practices will be most Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights starting in Early to Mid January, from about 6 to 8:30 or 9 PM. We’ll then move to Thursday nights as well, starting in mid-February. Some rehearsals will be just for a few persons, working on solos, and you won’t need to be there. You will not be able to attend all of the rehearsals you’re “supposed” to be at. No one can. And, since, our director is a pastor of local church and our performance venues are local churches, the week before Easter (on April 1) will be tricky. We will just need to know if you can commit to those times…within reason. The performance dates will be April 5, 6, 7 at Seward City Church and April 12, 13, 14 at the Seward Church of the Nazarene. If you can’t be at the performances you can’t be cast in the show (but you could help beforehand).

You may be asked to provide some measurements to our costumer. The earlier we have sizes the better. And it’s going to be hard to track folks down over Christmastime.

What to Expect After Your Audition

You may be “called back,” for one of many reasons, to audition again. We may want to see your chemistry with another actor. We may want to hear you do a different song. We may have two persons who would both be great for two different roles and we need more information to assess the cast. We may think you can do better. We may be stunned at how well you did and can’t wait to hear you again. We may want to hear you sing with someone else to hear how your voices blend. Whatever the case, we just need another look and listen.

The director, musical director, stage managers, and producer will meet to discuss and decide who will be cast in what roles and will inform actors whether they will be in the production. We’re a small town. We get along well. And we want everyone to be able to participate. But not everyone will be cast in the musical. The reasons one person is cast and another is not are varied. It could be singing ability. It could be schedule. It could be ability to work with the production team. It could be stage presence. It could be that someone just had a “better” audition or comes with more experience. The goal is to put together the best combination of people to produce the best show we can.

After the show is cast, cast members who need musical scores will be given them and everyone will be encouraged to put the soundtrack to “Joseph” on repeat as they clean their homes, ride the bus to cross-country ski meets, and head to Anchorage for after-Christmas shopping.

What Other Ways Could You Help

Pianist — We’re looking for a pianist to take us through practices and performance dates

Choreographer — There aren’t really “dance numbers” in this musical. But there are choreographed movements. Someone to lead us here would be great.

Set design — We will be needing (moveable) sets painted and constructed.

Props manager — This is a backstage role making sure props get to where they need to be.

If you have questions or would like to offer your services behind the scenes or would like to set up an alternative time for an audition please contact Jim Doepken (theprodigal@gmail.com).