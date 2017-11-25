Art Show Sampler!

This holiday weekend we have so much to be thankful for- including our community’s wonderful arts! Local artist Justine Pechuzal is proud to share this sampler of student work created through lessons with the Homeschool Connections program and community classes this fall. Enjoy, and don’t forget in the hustle and bustle of shopping to take a little time and relax into making something of your own! The next session of winter classes will start in January. Stay tuned for sign-up information in early December.

To see more art examples, visit the Painted Whale blog, https://www.sewardmurals.com/single-post/2017/11/20/Student-Showcase-of-Fantastic-Fall-Art

Shark puzzle painting, Kellan S., Josiah N., Finn B.

Adult Beginning Drawing Class, Dan L.

Watercolor, Araya F.

Kids Beginning Drawing, Jaelyn C.

Youth Beginning Drawing, Lia S.