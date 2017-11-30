Alaska Public Employees Association (APEA) Open House December 12

City employees and the public are invited to attend an informational Open House to learn about the Alaska Public Employees Association.
Union representatives from Anchorage will be at the Breeze Inn conference room on Tuesday, December 12 from 10 am to 2 pm to answer questions and field concerns.
At 6 pm, join the City Council work session at the Library to discuss the APEA.
