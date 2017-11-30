Announcements, City of Seward, Events

Alaska Public Employees Association (APEA) Open House December 12

by SCN Editor

City employees and the public are invited to attend an informational Open House to learn about the Alaska Public Employees Association.

Union representatives from Anchorage will be at the Breeze Inn conference room on Tuesday, December 12 from 10 am to 2 pm to answer questions and field concerns.

Advertisement

At 6 pm, join the City Council work session at the Library to discuss the APEA.

Advertisement

Post Views: 39
Author: SCN Editor

The Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment