Weather Advisory 09/05/2017

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service ANCHORAGE AK
954 AM AKDT Tue Sep 5 2017
AKZ111-125-061330-
Matanuska Valley-Western Prince William Sound-
Including the cities of Palmer, Wasilla, Sutton, Chickaloon,
Whittier, Seward, Girdwood, and Moose Pass
...Very Windy and Wet Conditions on the Way...
A developing storm system over the southern Gulf of Alaska will
intensify as it skirts south of the Kenai Peninsula tonight.
Easterly winds with gusts of 60 to 70 mph will develop across
Portage Valley and the Eastern Turnagain Arm. Winds are expected
to peak in these areas around midnight before diminishing
Wednesday morning. Strong and gusty winds across the MatanuskaValley will develop by late this afternoon and should peak
overnight.
Moderate to locally heavy rainfall will also accompany this
system with the brunt of the rain along the North Gulf Coast and
southern and eastern Kenai Peninsula through tonight. This will be
a fast moving system which should limit the duration of heavier
rainfall, so there are no flooding concerns at this time.
In Seward specifically, rain and winds will work in tandem to
cause potential impacts. 2 to 3 inches of rainfall are expected in
about an 18 hour period from this afternoon through Wednesday
morning. South winds will develop tonight ranging from 15 to 30
mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Wet ground combined with the
presence of leaves on the trees this time of year makes them more
susceptible to being blown over as well.
