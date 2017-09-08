Top places to visit in the US

US citizens that have never actually left their hometown or foreigners that have had their US ESTA Application accepted are probably always wondering about locations in the US they can visit. The list is huge as the US has a ton of places to see, things to do, people to meet and so on. But some of its locations stand out more than others thanks to the historical implications but also their sheer beauty. If you’re interested in planning a summer vacation around the US or just a random, casual trip to one place you want to remember, you should check out these locations first. Here are some of the best spots to visit in the US.

The Grand Canyon

This is a legendary landmark that is known throughout the entire world. Americans make a family trip out of visiting the canyon while foreigners come from all four corners of the world to see behold the canyon in person after seeing it in so many movies and TV shows. It is truly an iconic part of the US’s rich natural setting and should be visited at least once.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone is one of the biggest national parks you will ever be able to visit, and it’s a shame to get to the US and leave without visiting this particular attraction. It’s a remarkable place, and its beauty will stun you. The area also has a lot of geothermic attractions like the Mammoth Hot Springs and also Old Faithful. If you’re the kind of person that likes to explore, you will surely find the adventure you were looking for over here.

Jackson Hole

Jackson Hole moves us to a different setting but provides more of the same breathtaking scenery and attractions. The best part about this place is that you will be amazed by its beauty no matter what period of the year you visit in. The summer brings opportunities such as kayaking or even hiking, as visitors can take advantage of the great hiking zone of the Grand Teton National Park. In the winter, the area transforms into a marvelous ski resort. And also, let’s not forget about the fantastic Elk enclosure, dubbed the National Elk Refuge, where you will be able to admire some truly majestic creatures.

Hawaii

Hawaii is part of the US, but it sure feels like you’re boarding a boat that takes you somewhere far away, on another continent. Its exotic setting and customs make it one of the best places for an enjoyable vacation. If you’re in another area of the US, making a trip down to Hawaii might be the best move you’ll ever make as it’s as if you would be having two completely different vacations at the same time.