Snow River Glacier Dam Jökulhlaup

The snow river glacial dam has burst and is in the process of draining, dumping millions of gallons of water into Snow River. Also known as a Jökulhlaup: A glacier outburst flood resulting from the failure of a glacier-ice-dam, glacier-sediment-dam, or from the melting of glacier ice by a volcanic eruption (Icelandic). This event happens every few years in the snow river basin, some events are worse than others, depending on the level of water in the glacial lake when the Jökulhlaup occurs.

A flood warning has been issued for Kenai Lake and the Kenai River from Cooper Landing to Skilak Lake, the water is expected to crest sometime Monday and should slowly subside over the next week. Primrose campground and parts of Primrose road are already under water as of Sunday morning.

After living here for awhile it’s easy to forget the amazing things about Alaska that drew us here and keep us here, for me, this is one of those times. Nature and my home State of Alaska are amazing!