Singer Songwriter Natalie Gelman Performing at Seward Arts Festival Sept 23

by SCN Editor
Natalie Gelman

Singer-songwriter Natalie Gelman recently supported Bon Jovi and is coming to Alaska to sing in Anchorage, Seward, Girdwood and Cooper Landing.

A NYC native, Gelman cut her teeth as an artist playing underground in the subways before graduating to larger stages. A modern day troubadour, she has crisscrossed the country many times over and completed a 10-week tour of the UK, Europe and Scandinavia in support of Streetlamp Musician produced by Charlie Midnight (Joni Mitchell) and Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac).

Now based in California, Natalie is finishing her third album featuring ‘Some People’ a song the Huffington Post calls “a classic in the making”. She has toured and shared the stage with Dave Mason, JD Souther, Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Ellis Paul and others.

Dates Include:

09.21.17 – Anchorage, AK @ The Crazy Hook
09.10.17 – Cooper Landing, AK @ Kingfisher Roadhouse

09.23.17 – Seward, AK @ Seward Arts Festival
09.29.17 – Girdwood, AK @ House Concert
10.01.17 – Anchorage, AK @ Anchorage Community House

Visit NatalieGelman.com for more information

Watch Natalie’s opening set for Bon Jovi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mYSn_RHi8E

Watch Natalie’s Music Video for The Lion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYBdE6vUKOQ

 

Author: SCN EditorThe Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

