Seward Student Travel Trip to Panama

Rain got you down? Tropics sound nice? You are invited to an informational meeting about the Seward Student Travel Club‘s next trip! The meeting is Wednesday, September 13th at 6:30 pm in the Art Room at Seward High. Expand your child’s horizons with a life changing journey!

After school lets out in late May I will be leading a trip through EF Tours to Panama! This is a renowned private company with a long history of working with Seward High teachers and students! Most recently Ronn Hemstock and Lori Krier took students to Costa Rica and Germany!

Seward Middle and High School students are invited on the trip and the meeting is for parents to get the scoop! There will be free pizza! If you are on Facebook, here is a link to a facebook event for the meeting! Otherwise you can send me an email at akbethany@hotmail.com for more details!

Bethany Waggoner