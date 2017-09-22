Seward PTA Needs Your Support- Please Join!

Hello from Seward PTA.

We would like to reach out and thank those of you who have renewed your membership for the 2017-2018 school year.

For those of you who have not yet renewed, please consider signing up. The Seward PTA counts on membership funds to help fund projects at our local schools.

For your convenience, you can pay on-line with your paypal account. Simply send the funds ($25 family membership or $15 single membership) to SewardPTSA@gmail.com. Under notes, include your name and contact information and note “Membership Dues”. If you are renewing, you may just include your name and comment that your information is on file.

Remember the next PTA meeting is September 26th at 6:30 at the elementary school library. All are welcomed and encouraged to attend, however, you must be a member to vote.

Thank you,

Sandy Szymaszek

Membership