Announcements, Events, Seward Schools

Seward PTA Meeting September 26

by SCN Editor

The monthly PTA meeting will be held on Tuesday September 26th at Seward Elementary School at 6:30pm in the Library.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are:
Garage Sale on Oct 13 and 14

Advertisement

Elections of officers- Nominations will be accepted
The complete agenda will be available shortly.
If you have a topic you would like to discuss, please email sewardptsa@kpbsd.k12.ak.us

Advertisement

Post Views: 52
Author: SCN EditorThe Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment