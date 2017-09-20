Seward PTA Meeting September 26

The monthly PTA meeting will be held on Tuesday September 26th at Seward Elementary School at 6:30pm in the Library.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are:

Garage Sale on Oct 13 and 14

Elections of officers- Nominations will be accepted

The complete agenda will be available shortly.

If you have a topic you would like to discuss, please email sewardptsa @kpbsd.k12.ak.us