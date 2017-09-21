Seward Police Journals September 12-September 17 2017

1230 THEFT RP, reported that his Eagle Binoculars were taken from his backpack at the ASLC yesterday and wanted to file a theft report.

1530 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 open line from the area near AVTEC Dorms and could hear people talking in foreign language. No sounds of distress. Officer advised.

1632 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF RP requested an Officer at North Harbor St for the report that someone had pried open his vehicle and stolen 2 mp3 players. Officer determined that there was under 500 dollars’ worth of damage done to vehicle.

2318 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to YEHONATAN SHASHUA at 3rd Ave and Jefferson St for speed.

September 14 2017

0755 THEFT RP, reported his cell phone was stolen at Safeway. RP spoke with an Officer.

1120 911 HANG UP/ MISDIAL 911 open line from AVTEC Dorms. No sound of distress. Officer advised.

1400 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES Advertisement CRIMINAL TRESPASS Hotel Seward reported that RAYMOND CHAVEZ left there on foot and was at the Library. RP was not sure if anything was taken. Officer responded and advised nothing was taken. CHAVEZ was advised that he was criminally trespassed from Hotel Seward indefinitely.

September 15 2017

0000 TRAFFIC STOP CITATION Citation issued to ROXANNE GIBSON at Seward and Dairy Hill for speed.

0220 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance dispatched to Mountain Haven Eagle Lodge.

0544 ANIMAL/WILD Officer requested a case for RP referencing bears that are becoming more aggressive near his house at Phoenix Dr.

0833 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 open line from the freight elevator at Safeway. No sounds of distress. Officer advised.

1030 PUBLIC ASSIST RP, came to SPD to talk to an Officer about making a report to OCS about a possible incident at Pacific Park Apartments. Officer spoke with RP and gave contact information for OCS.

1055 LOST AND FOUND Swans Nest Inn requested an Officer for found items on their property. Officer responded and brought items to PD. Subject came to SPD to claim his items.

1145 911 X 2 NON EMERGENCY CIVIL ISSUE Officer requested to 1st Avenue for a civil issue between tenants at the apartment. Officer responded.

1213 PUBLIC ASSIST NPS turned in expired medication for destruction at City Hall

1326 BURN PERMIT D81 issued burn permit for Vista until 09/18

1634 CIVIL ISSUE RP reported sending money to an individual out of state to buy a dog, but the individual out of state was refusing to give the dog over. Officer advised RP that this was a civil issue.

2000 DISORDERLY CONDUCT RP reported a mentally unstable individual inside Safeway walking around yelling and talking to himself. Officer contacted FRANK DURATE and his friend who advised he would be transporting DURATE off the premise. Safeway management did not want DURATE returning for the night.

2140 911 NON-EMERGENCY DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported two intoxicated males driving toward the harbor area from downtown. Officer found no vehicle matching the description.

September 16 2017

0116 MISCONDUCT INVOLVING WEAPONS/ASSAULT III/RESISTING ARREST/CRIMINAL TRESPASS ARREST YUKON BAR requested an Officer to assist with a male subject who was kicked out and returned to act in a threatening manner. Officer arrested WILLIAM SMITH for misconduct involving weapons, assault III, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing. SMITH was transported for medical clearance after Officers used OC spray during an altercation.

0117 TRAFFIC STOP VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to ZACKRY TAYLOR at Seward and North Harbor for speed.

0242 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE RP advised that a male subject was trying to enter vehicles at the corner of 2nd and Washington St. RP said that the person entered a truck and took something from it. Officer was unable to locate the subject.

1539 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported a silver Chevy truck was swerving northbound on the Seward Highway. RP called back and reported that the truck had turned on to Nash Rd. Information was given to Officer.

2202 CRIMINAL TRESPASS RP reported a trespassed individual at the Breeze Inn that possibly had a firearm and threatened an employee before leaving. Officers responded and interviewed employee who stated subject did not threaten him with a weapon, and he left the premise when he saw the employee.

2310 CRIMINAL TRESPASS The bouncer from the Ale House reported that subject was loitering just outside the Ale House selling marijuana. Officers made contact with subject who denied selling marijuana. He was told to leave the area and not return.

2215 INFORMATIONAL RP reported that water from Stoney Creek was close to over running the bank. RP was transferred to SAST dispatch.

2320 INFORMATIONAL RP reported that Stoney Creek River has flooded two to four houses and the water is now on the road. RP was given SAST dispatch contact information as well as the number to the flood service board.

September 17 2017

0928 PARKING COMPLAINT Written parking warning left on vehicle JHK368 at 6th Ave and Railway Ave for parking where prohibited.

1248 LOST AND FOUND RP turned in a phone, drivers’ license, and debit card found outside the Seabean Café to the police department. Officer logged items in lost and found.