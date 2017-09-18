Seward Music and Arts Festival is Just a Few Days Away!

The Seward Music and Arts Festival is thrilled to announce another musical soiree in the fall of 2017. There will be live music and dance performances, with local-Alaskan artisan craft and food vendors featured. The festival is an exciting conclusion to the busy summer season that appeals to local Alaskans and remaining visitors alike!

Friday, September 22, 2017 – 5pm – 12:30am

Saturday, September 23, 2017 – 12pm – 12:30am

Sunday, September 24, 2017 – 12pm – 5:00pm

Our festival continues it’s commitment to youth involvement, education, and creative inspiration; as well as a low environmental impact philosophy. The Seward Arts Council promotes a family-oriented festival with children’s activities and artist’s projects throughout the weekend.

The festival is held at the Dale R. Lindsey Alaska Railroad Intermodal Facility – a heated, indoor venue. Attendees will enjoy a diverse food court, beer garden, and community art show in addition to 20+ live musical acts and dance performances.

Please join us for this remarkable event!

Friday, September 22

5-5:45 HarpDaddy & The Backcountry Mojo

6-6:45 Tall Grass

7-7:45 Luna Dance Circle

8-9 Los Holy Santos Gang

9:15-10:15 Blackwater Railroad Company

10:30-11:30 Hazia

11:45-12:30 Moosefits

Saturday, September 23

12-12:45 Art in Motion

1-1:45 Natalie Gelmen

2-2:45 Tamba Hadzi

3-3:45 The Cheapest Key

4-4:45 Kaleido World Percussion & Dance

5-5:45 Hannah Yoter Band

6-7 Last Train

7:15-8:15 Tomodachi Daiko

8:30-9:30 Termination Dust

9:45-10:45 Land Lines

11:00-12:30 Barcelona Boys Choir

Sunday, September 24

12-12:45 Lulu Small

1-1:45 Luke & Ed

2-2:45 Elite 9

3-3:45 The Forest That Never Sleeps

4-4:45 Snow River String Band

For more info visit sewardfestival.com!