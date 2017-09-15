Seward Music and Arts Festival – Call for Volunteers!

Would you like to earn free entry to SMAF? We still have several volunteer opportunities available!

All volunteer shifts are 4-hours long. Signing up for one shift will earn you free admission for one day. Signing up for two or more shifts will earn you free admission for the weekend, beer tickets (21 and older) and a SMAF t-shirt. If you have even more time to volunteer, the rewards get even sweeter, just ask!

ROLES AVAILABLE

Emcee

Responsible for introducing performers and making general announcements.

Advertisement

Swamper

Responsible for checking and emptying garbage cans, checking and filling water jugs, tidying and restocking bathrooms and general clean up duties. (This job sounds the least appealing but it allows you to walk around the festival and not get stuck in one spot for 4-hours.)

Set Up

Set up will begin 6pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2017 and will continue daily through Thursday night. We’ll need help creating decorations, moving equipment and setting up the space. We could use your help, even if you’re available for only an hour or two!

Clean Up

All clean up help is very much appreciated as well and will start on Sunday evening after the last show and continue until the terminal is clean.

For more information please visit www.sewardfestival.com/volunteer!