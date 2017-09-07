Uncategorized

Seward Elementary School Nurse Position Open

by kdavis

Are you a nurse who would enjoy providing health education, care and counseling to pupils, staff and parents?   Seward Elementary has a School Nurse position open.  Applicant must have an Associate of Applied Science degree and a current AK RN license (16) or a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and a current AK RN license (19). Also must have current CPR certification. Please log on to the following website for a more detailed description. https://www.applitrack.com/kpbsd/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Nurse

