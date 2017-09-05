Seeking Costumer(s) and Makeup

Enjoy a bit of theatre? Costumer(s) and makeup “artists” are invited to join us at Port City Players for an information/interest meeting on Monday, September 11th, at 6pm at the Breeze Inn. You don’t have to be experienced; in fact, this is an amateur’s opportunity to be creative, give back to the community, and learn. Join us in the fun as PCP begins the behind-the-scenes production of two great performances: Halloween Monologue Dinner Theatre (the weekend before Halloween); and, a larger winter play that will be performed in April. Come to the meeting and see what it’s all about behind the scenes!

