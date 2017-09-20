SeaView Community Services is looking for a Lead Accountant

Are you looking for an opportunity to step into a pivotal role at a well-established non-profit organization with a positive mission to strengthen families, foster self-sufficiency and enhance the quality of life for community residents with mental illness and developmental disabilities? If so, SeaView Community Services is looking for a motivated, detail-orientated professional to fill our Lead Accountant role.
This position works under the guidance of the Director of Finance and covers a broad spectrum of responsibilities in all areas of finance and accounting including billing, A/P, A/R, Payroll, GL, analysis, budgeting, tax reporting, grant management, and audit management.
Essential qualifications are at least five years of experience in accounting and excellent decision-making, problem-solving, communication, organization, and technical skills. Expert MS Excel skills, including use of pivot tables, is required. A bachelor’s degree in an accounting-related field is highly preferred. A CPA candidate or equivalent experience and education will be considered.
SeaView offers a competitive salary / benefit structure with opportunities to gain hands-on experience across several different areas working with passionate team members in support of the mission. Salary range is $50-$55k annually, exempt. Benefits include employee medical/dental, retirement, and 3.6 weeks of vacation in your first year with incremental increases up to 7.2 weeks a year.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
(Responsibilities, Accountabilities, and Competencies; May not include all duties of this position)
- Independently complete period-end processes including preparing journal entries, balance sheet reconciliations, and general ledger reconciliations.
- Responsible for accurate preparation of fiscal reports (regular and ad hoc) for all aspects of the organization.
- Provide technical oversight, mentorship, cross-training and back-up support for all accounting positions.
- Maintain and recommend policies to ensure compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for non-profits, as well as compliance with Federal and State reporting requirements including Medicare and Medicaid regulations.
- Prepare all financial components of grant proposals and awards for review by Finance Director including budget revisions, quarterly fiscal reports and inventory.
- Lead data collection and reporting for internal and external audits including completion of post audit activities.
- Serve as subject matter expert in agency’s accounting and reporting systems including chart of account and software upkeep.
- Manage fixed assets and inventory controls and depreciation schedules.
- Maintain working knowledge of Federal laws, Alaska laws, rules, State and Medicaid regulations, precedents, all grant financial regulations, terminology, knowledge of local and statewide resources available.
- Responsible for accounting of daily cash flow and investments.
- Monitor and analyze budget to actual variances. Provide up to date budget variance reports, productivity reports, and other billing reports monthly.
OTHER DUTIES:
- Cross train to serve as back-up for Finance Director during absences.
- Work with management on data verification for quality assurance visits, financial audit, goals and objectives and client follow-up
- Work with Finance Director on yearly budget preparation and monitoring and analysis of accounting data on an ongoing basis.
- Work with Finance Director on new funding sources and planning of capital projects.
- Perform other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM JOB QUALIFICATIONS:
(Any Equivalent Combination of Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, Education, and Experience)
- Minimum 5 years progressively responsible accounting experience, required.
- Additional licensing or certifications (such as CPA or CMA) may substitute for required degree and experience requirements.
- Preferred Bachelor’s Degree in accounting, finance, or related field.
- High-end user of EXCEL spreadsheet and WORD experience, ten key by touch and typing accuracy required.
- Previous experience with Abila MIP or related fund accounting software preferred.
- Ability to analyze complex financial data and procedures and make appropriate conclusions and recommendations.
- Excellent decision-making and problem-solving abilities
- Organizational skills and ability to handle multiple duties, and meet deadlines.
- Professionalism and ability to maintain confidentiality.
- Must possess ability to work collaboratively with co-workers.
- Must be a “self-starter” and demonstrate good judgment skills.
- Other: TB test, Criminal history, criminal background check
Job Type: Full-time
Contact: Tammy Backus
