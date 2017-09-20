SeaView Community Services is looking for a Lead Accountant

Are you looking for an opportunity to step into a pivotal role at a well-established non-profit organization with a positive mission to strengthen families, foster self-sufficiency and enhance the quality of life for community residents with mental illness and developmental disabilities? If so, SeaView Community Services is looking for a motivated, detail-orientated professional to fill our Lead Accountant role.

This position works under the guidance of the Director of Finance and covers a broad spectrum of responsibilities in all areas of finance and accounting including billing, A/P, A/R, Payroll, GL, analysis, budgeting, tax reporting, grant management, and audit management.

Essential qualifications are at least five years of experience in accounting and excellent decision-making, problem-solving, communication, organization, and technical skills. Expert MS Excel skills, including use of pivot tables, is required. A bachelor’s degree in an accounting-related field is highly preferred. A CPA candidate or equivalent experience and education will be considered.

SeaView offers a competitive salary / benefit structure with opportunities to gain hands-on experience across several different areas working with passionate team members in support of the mission. Salary range is $50-$55k annually, exempt. Benefits include employee medical/dental, retirement, and 3.6 weeks of vacation in your first year with incremental increases up to 7.2 weeks a year.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

(Responsibilities, Accountabilities, and Competencies; May not include all duties of this position)

Independently complete period-end processes including preparing journal entries, balance sheet reconciliations, and general ledger reconciliations.

Responsible for accurate preparation of fiscal reports (regular and ad hoc) for all aspects of the organization.

Provide technical oversight, mentorship, cross-training and back-up support for all accounting positions.

Maintain and recommend policies to ensure compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for non-profits, as well as compliance with Federal and State reporting requirements including Medicare and Medicaid regulations.

Prepare all financial components of grant proposals and awards for review by Finance Director including budget revisions, quarterly fiscal reports and inventory.

Lead data collection and reporting for internal and external audits including completion of post audit activities.

Serve as subject matter expert in agency’s accounting and reporting systems including chart of account and software upkeep.

Manage fixed assets and inventory controls and depreciation schedules.

Maintain working knowledge of Federal laws, Alaska laws, rules, State and Medicaid regulations, precedents, all grant financial regulations, terminology, knowledge of local and statewide resources available.

Responsible for accounting of daily cash flow and investments.

Monitor and analyze budget to actual variances. Provide up to date budget variance reports, productivity reports, and other billing reports monthly.

OTHER DUTIES:

Cross train to serve as back-up for Finance Director during absences.

Work with management on data verification for quality assurance visits, financial audit, goals and objectives and client follow-up

Work with Finance Director on yearly budget preparation and monitoring and analysis of accounting data on an ongoing basis.

Work with Finance Director on new funding sources and planning of capital projects.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

(Any Equivalent Combination of Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, Education, and Experience)

Minimum 5 years progressively responsible accounting experience, required.

Additional licensing or certifications (such as CPA or CMA) may substitute for required degree and experience requirements.

Preferred Bachelor’s Degree in accounting, finance, or related field.

High-end user of EXCEL spreadsheet and WORD experience, ten key by touch and typing accuracy required.

Previous experience with Abila MIP or related fund accounting software preferred.

Ability to analyze complex financial data and procedures and make appropriate conclusions and recommendations.

Excellent decision-making and problem-solving abilities

Organizational skills and ability to handle multiple duties, and meet deadlines.

Professionalism and ability to maintain confidentiality.

Must possess ability to work collaboratively with co-workers.

Must be a “self-starter” and demonstrate good judgment skills.

Other: TB test, Criminal history, criminal background check

Job Type: Full-time

Contact: Tammy Backus

TBackus@seaviewseward.org

(907) 422-1010