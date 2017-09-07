Resurrection Bay Garden Club Haskap Berry Presentation September 16

Hello Seward Area Gardeners!

We’re looking forward to this season’s final Resurrection Bay Garden Club event which is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th, @ 3:00pm. The event will take place at the Seward Community Library. Brian and Laurie Olson will be traveling to Seward to share their knowledge and experience in growing haskap berries. Please plan to join us for an informative presentation which will be made even sweeter with Alaska Berries products for door prizes!

When I first learned of haskap berries, which look like an elongated blueberry, they were described as a cross in taste between a blueberry and raspberry. I’m not sure if that’s how I would describe the flavor… it is unique unto itself. Even with this rainy summer, we enjoyed haskap berries from our plants. To learn a bit more about haskaps, visit Brian and Laurie’s website: http://www. alaskaberries.com/index.htm

Calendar update: Due to conflicting travel schedules, we will postpone the Harvest Potluck and Movie Night to sometime after the New Year!