Police Journals September 2 through September 11

1640 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Soldotna Dispatch requested an Ambulance to mile 22 of the Seward Highway. Moose Pass cancelled as vehicle was gone and out of the ditch when they arrived.

1654 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Ambulance requested to the Harbor 360 dock.

1744 AGENCY ASSIST Officer assistance requested by 1E41 to the Pit Bar.

1904 ANIMAL WILD Clerk from Essential One reported a black bear in the alley headed toward Safeway. Officer advised.

2020 2024 911 EMERGENCY FIRE DISPATCH Initial caller, called in via land line and was extremely broken trying to report a fire. Officer went to check the location. RP reported via 911 a fully engulfed cabin fire at the old fort on Old Nash Road. BCVFD/SVAC/SVFD dispatched. Forms sent.

2314 AGENCY ASSIST Officer requested to Providence Emergency Room to assist with a patient.

September 9 2017

0019 ANIMAL – WILD RP advised of 3 bears disturbing her yard and deck.

0149 TRAFFIC STOP VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to SHAWN BYBEE at Seward and Hemlock for speed.

2032 911 EMERGENCY AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to The Farm Bed and Breakfast. SVAC and BCVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.

2043 911 NON-EMERGENCY DISTURBANCE RP stated subject was at her camper requesting police presence at South Resurrection Campground. subject stated she had a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. Officer interviewed both individuals and transported subject to the Best Western Hotel.

2105 911 EMERGENCY AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to the northeast boat launch. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to hospital.

2341 911 EMERGENCY THEFT RP advised that a male subject stole his coat at the Alehouse. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

September 10 2017

0028 CASE UPDATE Officer gathered new information from subject. Officers retrieved the stolen jacket from subject at Icicle Seafoods and returned it to the owner.

0059 ANIMAL/WILD RP advised of a bear in her yard at Benson. Officer advised they would not harass the bear unless it starts to cause danger.

0157 TRAFFIC STOP VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to ZACHARY LUBARSKI at 3rd and Van Buren for speed.

0327 ANIMAL/WILD The nursing staff at Mountain Haven requested an Officer to move a bear from the area so they can safely move between lodges.

0445 THEFT Officer spoke with two subjects at Williams tent campground. Both parties believe that subject stole their wallets. Officer spoke with subject on the phone but he would not meet with him.

0601 ANIMAL/WILD RP advised that a child was harassing a bear that was wandering around the harbor area. Officer watched the bear enter the wooded area near the south 72 hour lot.

1057 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to JOSE PENA at Seward Highway for speed.

1348 911 NON EMERGENCY ANIMAL – WILD RP reported a small black bear running along the beach near Safari Lodge. Officer responded and stated the crowd had herded the bear back across the Seward Highway and into the woods.

1628 AGENCY ASSIST SAST requested a tone out for BCVFD to meet a trooper at the station for a SAR at Troop Lake. Troopers canceled BCVFD.

1643 911 NON-EMERGENCY ANIMAL / WILD RP reported a black bear walking around outside the KFT bunk houses. Officer responded and found no bear.

1648 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING A citation was issued to ANN MARQUINO for failure to yield when entering roadway, and verbal warning for speed at 4th Avenue.

1758 911 NON-EMERGENCY X2 ANIMAL / WILD RP and both reported a black bear in the harbor walking around. Officer responded and was on standby until the bear left the area.

1800 INFORMATIONAL RP reported a dead black bear near Oak Street and Ash Street. His contact information was passed onto SAST.

1823 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING A verbal warning was given to MELANIE GODDARD for driving with hear trunk open at 4th Avenue.

1825 ELECTRICAL CALL OUT A power outage was reported at 4th Avenue . On call electrical was dispatched.

1925 911 NON-EMERGENCY x2 ANIMAL / WILD RP and RP reported a black bear in the harbor area. Officer found no bear.

2236 911 HANG-UP/MIS-DIAL RP dialed 911 by accident near the Military Recreation Camp. No sounds of distress were heard.

September 11 2017

0202 ANIMAL/WILD While on patrol, officer found a bear at the back door of the Bakery In The Harbor. The bear is not afraid of vehicles, sirens or loud noises. The officer was unable to get the bear to move into the woods. The bear is still in the Harbor area.

0345 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Ambulance requested to Oakwood Street. BCFD arrived on scene and determined the patient was fine and cancelled the ambulance.

0434 PARKING COMPLAINT Citation issued to PATRICK PAUL GAINEY for expired registration on ELK791 at the center harbor parking lot on Fourth Avenue in the harbor.

0449 PARKING COMPLAINT Citation issued to DANNY LAWRENCE LOWRY for expired registration on AK/LIC 9516CZ at 234 Fifth Avenue.

0531 ANIMAL/WILD Alaska Waste reported a black bear in the Chinook parking lot. Officer found the bear near Harbor 360. Harbor 360 was notified to make sure the automatic doors didn’t let the bear into the hotel.

0646 WELFARE CHECK RP requested a welfare check on her father who she hasn’t heard from in about a week. Officer made contact with the father and was told his cell phone had not been working for about a month.

1141 911 – EMERGENCY AMBULANCE DISPATCHED RP requested and ambulance at 5th Ave for the report of an elderly woman who had fallen. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched.

1223 ANIMAL – DOMESTIC RP reported that someone had hit a dog in the road near the Senior Center. Officer responded but was unable to locate any dog in the surrounding area.

1306 FIRE DISPATCHED Guardian Security reported that there was a general fire alarm going off at Lowell Canyon Rd. SVFD, BCVFD, and SVAC were dispatched. SVFD determined it was unattended cooking and there was only smoke no fire. SVFD and BCVFD ventilated the room.

1708 WELFARE CHECK RP with UPS requested a welfare check at the residence. RP stated he dropped off a package last week and it was still there, and both vehicles were in the driveway. Officer spoke with a neighbor who stated the male works out of town, and the female is possibly visiting relatives.

1800 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING A verbal warning was given to a Belgium national MARIE E.P. GEELHAND DE MERXEM for speed at 3rd Avenue and Madison Street.

1830 FIRE DISPATCH Rapid Response reported a fire alarm at Beach Drive. LPVFD, BCVFD, and SVAC dispatched. The owner of the residence stated it was a false alarm, and LPVFD confirmed there was no fire. All units canceled.

1834 PARKING COMPLAINT RP reported two illegally parked vehicles on 4th Avenue. Officer advised one individual to move their vehicle, and left a parking warning on the other vehicle.

1953 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION A citation was issued to LEAH TARANOV for speed at Seward Highway and Airport Road.

2034 WELFARE CHECK RP requested a welfare check. RP stated she hasn’t seen subject in one to two days, and that his door was locked from the inside. Officer did forced entry at owner’s request and found subject inside and well.