Police Journals September 2 through September 11

|September 2 2017
|1859
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP reported an intoxicated male walking on the bike path near Safeway. Officer found no one matching the description.
|2217
|ANIMAL / WILD
|RP reported a sow with two cubs going through trash at her residence. Officers found no bears on the property.
|2224
|DUI – ALCOHOL
|RP reported seeing an intoxicated male get into a car and attempt to drive away. Officers arrested STEPHEN BOUILLON for DUI and transported him to SCJ.
|2329
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to 4th Ave.
|September 3 2017
|1603
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to the Fish House. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.
|1630
|TROOPER ARREST
|Troopers arrested MICHAEL MCDANIEL for burglary, and transported him to SCJ.
|1745
|LEAVEING THE SCENE OF MVA
|RP reported a hit and run on his trailer at the Uplands Parking Lot. Officer determined the damage was under $500. Officer contacted Glacier Towing who would assist RP in repair. On call harbor was also contacted, and RP was allowed to keep his boat in the water for free until the trailer was fixed.
|2019
|911 HANGUP/MISDIAL
|A 911 misdial came from subject at 4th Avenue and Washington Street. No sounds of distress were heard and RP stated it was a misdial. Officer advised.
|September 5 2017
|1513
|VEHICLE THEFT
|Officers contacted subject at 3rd and Adams St in reference to a rented vehicle that has not been turned in. Officer advised that he has until tomorrow at 1400 hours to turn the vehicle in before it is reported stolen.
|1629
|911 HANGUP/MISDIAL
|911 misdial received from Spring Creek Correctional Center. RP advised all was okay, she was attempting to call a long distance number. No sounds of distress.
|1638
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|RP advised of a vehicle speeding, crossing center and fog line, and driving through stop signs. Verbal warning given to SHRADDHA ADVANI at Railway and Brownell for failure to stop at stop sign.
|1644
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP advised that a white male was using drugs in a small green SUV at Alice Campground. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
|1938
|ANIMAL – WILD
|RP advised that a bear was disturbing his trash cans at Dora Way. Officer used a less leather cracker shell to scare the bear away.
|2106
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance dispatched to Glacier View Apts.
|2209
|MICS VI
TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
VERBAL WARNING
|Summons issued to TRISTON BOOR at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for MICS VI. Citation issued for operating a vehicle with expired registration. Verbal warning given for speed.
|2239
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
ANIMAL / WILD
|RP advised she heard a bear in the area of Benson and Swetmann. Information given to Officer.
|September 6 2017
|0244
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|A parking warning was left on AK/LIC JDW782 at Sixth and Adams street for illegal parking.
|0340
|PUBLIC WORKS
|High tank alarm in Lowell Canyon
|0353
|PUBLIC WORKS
|Zone 2 Alarm
|0846
|911 NON EMERGENCY
|Breeze Inn Staff testing the emergency phone in the elevator at the Hotel.
|1440
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP turned in an Ipad Mini found at the Seward Library. Officer logged item into lost and found.
|2019
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP turned in a driver’s license found at the Seward Community Library. Item was stored in safekeeping.
|2020
|911 HANGUP/MISDIAL
|A 911 open line came from 2nd Avenue and B Street with no sounds of distress heard. On call back a voicemail was left. Officer was advised.
|2036
|ANIMAL / WILD
|RP reported three black bears were in a tree near Benson Street. RP stated the bears were not being aggressive. Officer was advised.
|2204
|911 EMERGENCY
FIRE DISPATCH
|RP reported an electrical fire at 5th Avenue. Officer arrived on scene and turned off the breakers. SVFD, BCVFD, and SVAC dispatched. SVFD secured the scene and canceled BCVFD.
|September 7 2017
|0011
|911 EMERGENCY
FIRE DISPATCH
AGENCY ASSIST
|RP advised of a trailer fire at Mile 2.5 Nash Rd. SVFD/BCVFD/SVAC dispatched. Officers responded to the scene to assist.
|0150
|POWER OUTAGE
|The power on Nash Rd in the area of the fire was reported out. Electric department notified.
|0228
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
VERBAL WARNING
|Citation issued to WILLIAM TAYLOR at Seward and Nash for failure to provide proof of insurance. Verbal warning given for inoperable taillights and failure to carry proof of registration.
|0412
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
|An unknown caller requested and then cancelled an ambulance to the Windsong Lodge. The called advised that she was going to take the patient to the hospital in her car.
|0500
|LOST AND FOUND
|Officer requested a case for an ID
|0905
|ROAD CLOSURE
|Dieckgraeff Rd will be closed due to the road being washed out.
|1210
|911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL
|RP called 911 from around the Harbor area when she couldn’t find her medicine but after calling 911 she found her medicine and did not need an ambulance or police assistance.
|1252
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported a black sedan going south on the Seward Highway around mile 6 speeding and passing in double yellow. Officer and AST were notified.
|September 8 2017
|0142
|DISTURBANCE
|RP advised that she could hear a female talking about suicide with a male in the alley near Apollo. Officer was unable to locate anyone in the area.
|0150
|LOST AND FOUND
|Officer requested a case for an ID retrieved from the Yukon.
|0556
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Parking warning issued to KNIK CONSTRUCTION at 4th and Washington for parking against flow of traffic. Warning was left on the vehicle.
|0739
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to Japanese National at Herman Leirer Rd and Seward Highway for driving in the turning lane.
|1022
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Anonymous reported a parked car on 3rd Ave between Jefferson St and Adams St that had a flat tire and had not moved in 2 months. Officer responded and determined that the car was legally parked.
|1136
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported that a blue Toyota Forerunner was driving erratically and passing people in the turning lane and had parked at a parking lot near the E-Dock. Officer responded and could not find the driver of the vehicle.
|1203
|911 NON EMERGENCY
SUSPICOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
|RP reported that someone looked like they had broken into a gold Jeep Cherokee at Seward Highway. Officer responded and made contact with the vehicle and spoke to the driver and registered owner of the vehicle.
|1256
|AGENCY ASSIST
|The Hospital requested assistance with escorting a patient off the premise after he was asked to leave. Officer responded and escorted the patient off the premise.
|1557
|TROOPER WARRANT ARREST
|Troopers arrested RON JARNIG at Salmon Creek Trailer Park on a $1000 warrant for failure to appear
|1604
|PUBLIC ASSIST
|Officer was flagged down by an unknown person at Third and Adams for a public assist to help them with jumper cables. People left before any other information was obtained.
|1640
|AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Soldotna Dispatch requested an Ambulance to mile 22 of the Seward Highway. Moose Pass cancelled as vehicle was gone and out of the ditch when they arrived.
|1654
|AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Ambulance requested to the Harbor 360 dock.
|1744
|AGENCY ASSIST
|Officer assistance requested by 1E41 to the Pit Bar.
|1904
|ANIMAL WILD
|Clerk from Essential One reported a black bear in the alley headed toward Safeway. Officer advised.
|2020
2024
|911 EMERGENCY
FIRE DISPATCH
|Initial caller, called in via land line and was extremely broken trying to report a fire. Officer went to check the location. RP reported via 911 a fully engulfed cabin fire at the old fort on Old Nash Road. BCVFD/SVAC/SVFD dispatched. Forms sent.
|2314
|AGENCY ASSIST
|Officer requested to Providence Emergency Room to assist with a patient.
|September 9 2017
|0019
|ANIMAL – WILD
|RP advised of 3 bears disturbing her yard and deck.
|0149
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to SHAWN BYBEE at Seward and Hemlock for speed.
|2032
|911 EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to The Farm Bed and Breakfast. SVAC and BCVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.
|2043
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
DISTURBANCE
|RP stated subject was at her camper requesting police presence at South Resurrection Campground. subject stated she had a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. Officer interviewed both individuals and transported subject to the Best Western Hotel.
|2105
|911 EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to the northeast boat launch. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to hospital.
|2341
|911 EMERGENCY
THEFT
|RP advised that a male subject stole his coat at the Alehouse. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
|September 10 2017
|0028
|CASE UPDATE
|Officer gathered new information from subject. Officers retrieved the stolen jacket from subject at Icicle Seafoods and returned it to the owner.
|0059
|ANIMAL/WILD
|RP advised of a bear in her yard at Benson. Officer advised they would not harass the bear unless it starts to cause danger.
|0157
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to ZACHARY LUBARSKI at 3rd and Van Buren for speed.
|0327
|ANIMAL/WILD
|The nursing staff at Mountain Haven requested an Officer to move a bear from the area so they can safely move between lodges.
|0445
|THEFT
|Officer spoke with two subjects at Williams tent campground. Both parties believe that subject stole their wallets. Officer spoke with subject on the phone but he would not meet with him.
|0601
|ANIMAL/WILD
|RP advised that a child was harassing a bear that was wandering around the harbor area. Officer watched the bear enter the wooded area near the south 72 hour lot.
|1057
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to JOSE PENA at Seward Highway for speed.
|1348
|911 NON EMERGENCY
ANIMAL – WILD
|RP reported a small black bear running along the beach near Safari Lodge. Officer responded and stated the crowd had herded the bear back across the Seward Highway and into the woods.
|1628
|AGENCY ASSIST
|SAST requested a tone out for BCVFD to meet a trooper at the station for a SAR at Troop Lake. Troopers canceled BCVFD.
|1643
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
ANIMAL / WILD
|RP reported a black bear walking around outside the KFT bunk houses. Officer responded and found no bear.
|1648
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|A citation was issued to ANN MARQUINO for failure to yield when entering roadway, and verbal warning for speed at 4th Avenue.
|1758
|911 NON-EMERGENCY X2
ANIMAL / WILD
|RP and both reported a black bear in the harbor walking around. Officer responded and was on standby until the bear left the area.
|1800
|INFORMATIONAL
|RP reported a dead black bear near Oak Street and Ash Street. His contact information was passed onto SAST.
|1823
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|A verbal warning was given to MELANIE GODDARD for driving with hear trunk open at 4th Avenue.
|1825
|ELECTRICAL CALL OUT
|A power outage was reported at 4th Avenue . On call electrical was dispatched.
|1925
|911 NON-EMERGENCY x2
ANIMAL / WILD
|RP and RP reported a black bear in the harbor area. Officer found no bear.
|2236
|911 HANG-UP/MIS-DIAL
|RP dialed 911 by accident near the Military Recreation Camp. No sounds of distress were heard.
|September 11 2017
|0202
|ANIMAL/WILD
|While on patrol, officer found a bear at the back door of the Bakery In The Harbor. The bear is not afraid of vehicles, sirens or loud noises. The officer was unable to get the bear to move into the woods. The bear is still in the Harbor area.
|0345
|AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Ambulance requested to Oakwood Street. BCFD arrived on scene and determined the patient was fine and cancelled the ambulance.
|0434
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Citation issued to PATRICK PAUL GAINEY for expired registration on ELK791 at the center harbor parking lot on Fourth Avenue in the harbor.
|0449
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Citation issued to DANNY LAWRENCE LOWRY for expired registration on AK/LIC 9516CZ at 234 Fifth Avenue.
|0531
|ANIMAL/WILD
|Alaska Waste reported a black bear in the Chinook parking lot. Officer found the bear near Harbor 360. Harbor 360 was notified to make sure the automatic doors didn’t let the bear into the hotel.
|0646
|WELFARE CHECK
|RP requested a welfare check on her father who she hasn’t heard from in about a week. Officer made contact with the father and was told his cell phone had not been working for about a month.
|1141
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|RP requested and ambulance at 5th Ave for the report of an elderly woman who had fallen. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched.
|1223
|ANIMAL – DOMESTIC
|RP reported that someone had hit a dog in the road near the Senior Center. Officer responded but was unable to locate any dog in the surrounding area.
|1306
|FIRE DISPATCHED
|Guardian Security reported that there was a general fire alarm going off at Lowell Canyon Rd. SVFD, BCVFD, and SVAC were dispatched. SVFD determined it was unattended cooking and there was only smoke no fire. SVFD and BCVFD ventilated the room.
|1708
|WELFARE CHECK
|RP with UPS requested a welfare check at the residence. RP stated he dropped off a package last week and it was still there, and both vehicles were in the driveway. Officer spoke with a neighbor who stated the male works out of town, and the female is possibly visiting relatives.
|1800
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|A verbal warning was given to a Belgium national MARIE E.P. GEELHAND DE MERXEM for speed at 3rd Avenue and Madison Street.
|1830
|FIRE DISPATCH
|Rapid Response reported a fire alarm at Beach Drive. LPVFD, BCVFD, and SVAC dispatched. The owner of the residence stated it was a false alarm, and LPVFD confirmed there was no fire. All units canceled.
|1834
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|RP reported two illegally parked vehicles on 4th Avenue. Officer advised one individual to move their vehicle, and left a parking warning on the other vehicle.
|1953
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|A citation was issued to LEAH TARANOV for speed at Seward Highway and Airport Road.
|2034
|WELFARE CHECK
|RP requested a welfare check. RP stated she hasn’t seen subject in one to two days, and that his door was locked from the inside. Officer did forced entry at owner’s request and found subject inside and well.
|2133
|ANIMAL / WILD
|RP reported a black bear and two cubs going through his trash at Olympia Road. Officer used his siren briefly to scare the bear away from the trash.
