Crime, Police Journal

Police Journals September 2 through September 11

by SCN Editor
September 2 2017
1859 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN RP reported an intoxicated male walking on the bike path near Safeway. Officer found no one matching the description.
2217 ANIMAL / WILD RP reported a sow with two cubs going through trash at her residence. Officers found no bears on the property.
2224 DUI – ALCOHOL RP reported seeing an intoxicated male get into a car and attempt to drive away. Officers arrested STEPHEN BOUILLON for DUI and transported him to SCJ. 
2329 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to  4th Ave.
September 3 2017
1603 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to the Fish House. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.
1630 TROOPER ARREST Troopers arrested MICHAEL MCDANIEL for burglary, and transported him to SCJ.
1745 LEAVEING THE SCENE OF MVA RP reported a hit and run on his trailer at the Uplands Parking Lot. Officer determined the damage was under $500. Officer contacted Glacier Towing who would assist RP in repair. On call harbor was also contacted, and RP was allowed to keep his boat in the water for free until the trailer was fixed.
2019 911 HANGUP/MISDIAL A 911 misdial came from subject at 4th Avenue and Washington Street. No sounds of distress were heard and RP stated it was a misdial. Officer advised.
September 5 2017
1513 VEHICLE THEFT Officers contacted subject at 3rd and Adams St in reference to a rented vehicle that has not been turned in.  Officer advised that he has until tomorrow at 1400 hours to turn the vehicle in before it is reported stolen.
1629 911 HANGUP/MISDIAL 911 misdial received from Spring Creek Correctional Center. RP advised all was okay, she was attempting to call a long distance number. No sounds of distress.
1638 DRIVING COMPLAINT

TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 RP advised of a vehicle speeding, crossing center and fog line, and driving through stop signs.  Verbal warning given to SHRADDHA ADVANI at Railway and Brownell for failure to stop at stop sign.
1644 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP advised that a white male was using drugs in a small green SUV at Alice Campground.  Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
1938 ANIMAL – WILD RP advised that a bear was disturbing his trash cans at Dora Way.  Officer used a less leather cracker shell to scare the bear away.
2106 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance dispatched to Glacier View Apts.
2209 MICS VI

TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

VERBAL WARNING

 Summons issued to TRISTON BOOR at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for MICS VI. Citation issued for operating a vehicle with expired registration. Verbal warning given for speed.
2239 911 NON-EMERGENCY

ANIMAL / WILD

RP advised she heard a bear in the area of Benson and Swetmann.  Information given to Officer.
September 6 2017
0244 PARKING COMPLAINT A parking warning was left on AK/LIC JDW782 at Sixth and Adams street for illegal parking.
0340 PUBLIC WORKS High tank alarm in Lowell Canyon
0353 PUBLIC WORKS Zone 2 Alarm
0846 911 NON EMERGENCY Breeze Inn Staff testing the emergency phone in the elevator at the Hotel.
1440 LOST AND FOUND RP turned in an Ipad Mini found at the Seward Library. Officer logged item into lost and found.
2019 LOST AND FOUND RP turned in a driver’s license found at the Seward Community Library. Item was stored in safekeeping.
2020 911 HANGUP/MISDIAL A 911 open line came from 2nd Avenue and B Street with no sounds of distress heard. On call back a voicemail was left. Officer was advised.
2036 ANIMAL / WILD RP reported three black bears were in a tree near Benson Street. RP stated the bears were not being aggressive. Officer was advised.
2204 911 EMERGENCY

FIRE DISPATCH

 RP reported an electrical fire at 5th Avenue. Officer arrived on scene and turned off the breakers. SVFD, BCVFD, and SVAC dispatched. SVFD secured the scene and canceled BCVFD.
September 7 2017
0011 911 EMERGENCY

FIRE DISPATCH

AGENCY ASSIST

 RP advised of a trailer fire at Mile 2.5 Nash Rd.  SVFD/BCVFD/SVAC dispatched.  Officers responded to the scene to assist.
0150 POWER OUTAGE The power on Nash Rd in the area of the fire was reported out.  Electric department notified.
0228 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

VERBAL WARNING

 Citation issued to WILLIAM TAYLOR at Seward and Nash for failure to provide proof of insurance.  Verbal warning given for inoperable taillights and failure to carry proof of registration.
0412 911 NON-EMERGENCY An unknown caller requested and then cancelled an ambulance to the Windsong Lodge.  The called advised that she was going to take the patient to the hospital in her car.
0500 LOST AND FOUND Officer requested a case for an ID
0905 ROAD CLOSURE Dieckgraeff Rd will be closed due to the road being washed out.
1210 911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL RP called 911 from around the Harbor area when she couldn’t find her medicine but after calling 911 she found her medicine and did not need an ambulance or police assistance.
1252 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported a black sedan going south on the Seward Highway around mile 6 speeding and passing in double yellow. Officer and AST were notified.
September 8 2017
0142 DISTURBANCE RP advised that she could hear a female talking about suicide with a male in the alley near Apollo.  Officer was unable to locate anyone in the area.
0150 LOST AND FOUND Officer requested a case for an ID retrieved from the Yukon.
0556 PARKING COMPLAINT Parking warning issued to KNIK CONSTRUCTION at 4th and Washington for parking against flow of traffic.  Warning was left on the vehicle.
0739 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to Japanese National at Herman Leirer Rd and Seward Highway for driving in the turning lane.
1022 PARKING COMPLAINT Anonymous reported a parked car on 3rd Ave between Jefferson St and Adams St that had a flat tire and had not moved in 2 months. Officer responded and determined that the car was legally parked.
1136 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported that a blue Toyota Forerunner was driving erratically and passing people in the turning lane and had parked at a parking lot near the E-Dock. Officer responded and could not find the driver of the vehicle.
1203 911 NON EMERGENCY

SUSPICOUS CIRCUMSTANCES

 RP reported that someone looked like they had broken into a gold Jeep Cherokee at Seward Highway. Officer responded and made contact with the vehicle and spoke to the driver and registered owner of the vehicle.
1256 AGENCY ASSIST The Hospital requested assistance with escorting a patient off the premise after he was asked to leave. Officer responded and escorted the patient off the premise.
1557 TROOPER WARRANT ARREST Troopers arrested RON JARNIG at Salmon Creek Trailer Park on a $1000 warrant for failure to appear
1604 PUBLIC ASSIST Officer was flagged down by an unknown person at Third and Adams for a public assist to help them with jumper cables.  People left before any other information was obtained. 

1640 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Soldotna Dispatch requested an Ambulance to mile 22 of the Seward Highway.  Moose Pass cancelled as vehicle was gone and out of the ditch when they arrived.
1654 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Ambulance requested to the Harbor 360 dock.
1744 AGENCY ASSIST Officer assistance requested by 1E41 to the Pit Bar.
1904 ANIMAL WILD Clerk from Essential One reported a black bear in the alley headed toward Safeway.  Officer advised.
2020

2024

 911 EMERGENCY

FIRE DISPATCH

 Initial caller, called in via land line and was extremely broken trying to report a fire.  Officer went to check the location.  RP reported via 911 a fully engulfed cabin fire at the old fort on Old Nash Road.  BCVFD/SVAC/SVFD dispatched.  Forms sent.
2314 AGENCY ASSIST Officer requested to Providence Emergency Room to assist with a patient.
September 9 2017
0019 ANIMAL – WILD RP advised of 3 bears disturbing her yard and deck.
0149 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to SHAWN BYBEE at Seward and Hemlock for speed.
2032 911 EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 Ambulance requested to The Farm Bed and Breakfast. SVAC and BCVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.
2043 911 NON-EMERGENCY

DISTURBANCE

 RP stated subject was at her camper requesting police presence at South Resurrection Campground. subject stated she had a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. Officer interviewed both individuals and transported subject to the Best Western Hotel.
2105 911 EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 Ambulance requested to the northeast boat launch. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to hospital.
2341 911 EMERGENCY

THEFT

 RP advised that a male subject stole his coat at the Alehouse.  Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
September 10 2017
0028 CASE UPDATE Officer gathered new information from subject.  Officers retrieved the stolen jacket from subject at Icicle Seafoods and returned it to the owner.
0059 ANIMAL/WILD RP advised of a bear in her yard at Benson. Officer advised they would not harass the bear unless it starts to cause danger.
0157 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to ZACHARY LUBARSKI at 3rd and Van Buren for speed.
0327 ANIMAL/WILD The nursing staff at Mountain Haven requested an Officer to move a bear from the area so they can safely move between lodges.
0445 THEFT Officer spoke with two subjects at Williams tent campground. Both parties believe that subject stole their wallets. Officer spoke with subject on the phone but he would not meet with him.
0601 ANIMAL/WILD RP advised that a child was harassing a bear that was wandering around the harbor area. Officer watched the bear enter the wooded area near the south 72 hour lot.
1057 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to JOSE PENA at Seward Highway for speed.
1348 911 NON EMERGENCY

ANIMAL – WILD

 RP reported a small black bear running along the beach near Safari Lodge. Officer responded and stated the crowd had herded the bear back across the Seward Highway and into the woods.
1628 AGENCY ASSIST SAST requested a tone out for BCVFD to meet a trooper at the station for a SAR at Troop Lake. Troopers canceled BCVFD.
1643 911 NON-EMERGENCY

ANIMAL / WILD

 RP reported a black bear walking around outside the KFT bunk houses. Officer responded and found no bear.
1648 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION

TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING

 A citation was issued to ANN MARQUINO for failure to yield when entering roadway, and verbal warning for speed at 4th Avenue.
1758 911 NON-EMERGENCY X2

ANIMAL / WILD

 RP and both reported a black bear in the harbor walking around. Officer responded and was on standby until the bear left the area.
1800 INFORMATIONAL RP reported a dead black bear near Oak Street and Ash Street. His contact information was passed onto SAST.
1823 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING A verbal warning was given to MELANIE GODDARD for driving with hear trunk open at 4th Avenue.
1825 ELECTRICAL CALL OUT A power outage was reported at 4th Avenue . On call electrical was dispatched.
1925 911 NON-EMERGENCY x2

ANIMAL / WILD

 RP and RP reported a black bear in the harbor area. Officer found no bear.
2236 911 HANG-UP/MIS-DIAL RP dialed 911 by accident near the Military Recreation Camp.  No sounds of distress were heard.
September 11 2017
0202 ANIMAL/WILD While on patrol, officer found a bear at the back door of the Bakery In The Harbor.  The bear is not afraid of vehicles, sirens or loud noises.  The officer was unable to get the bear to move into the woods.  The bear is still in the Harbor area.
0345 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Ambulance requested to Oakwood Street.  BCFD arrived on scene and determined the patient was fine and cancelled the ambulance.
0434 PARKING COMPLAINT Citation issued to PATRICK PAUL GAINEY for expired registration on ELK791 at the center harbor parking lot on Fourth Avenue in the harbor.
0449 PARKING COMPLAINT Citation issued to DANNY LAWRENCE LOWRY for expired registration on AK/LIC 9516CZ at 234 Fifth Avenue.
0531 ANIMAL/WILD Alaska Waste reported a black bear in the Chinook parking lot.  Officer found the bear near Harbor 360.  Harbor 360 was notified to make sure the automatic doors didn’t let the bear into the hotel.
0646 WELFARE CHECK RP requested a welfare check on her father who she hasn’t heard from in about a week.  Officer made contact with the father and was told his cell phone had not been working for about a month. 
1141 911 – EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 RP requested and ambulance at 5th Ave for the report of an elderly woman who had fallen. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched.
1223 ANIMAL – DOMESTIC RP reported that someone had hit a dog in the road near the Senior Center. Officer responded but was unable to locate any dog in the surrounding area.
1306 FIRE DISPATCHED Guardian Security reported that there was a general fire alarm going off at Lowell Canyon Rd. SVFD, BCVFD, and SVAC were dispatched. SVFD determined it was unattended cooking and there was only smoke no fire. SVFD and BCVFD ventilated the room.
1708 WELFARE CHECK RP with UPS requested a welfare check at the residence. RP stated he dropped off a package last week and it was still there, and both vehicles were in the driveway. Officer spoke with a neighbor who stated the male works out of town, and the female is possibly visiting relatives.
1800 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING A verbal warning was given to a Belgium national MARIE E.P. GEELHAND DE MERXEM for speed at 3rd Avenue and Madison Street.
1830 FIRE DISPATCH Rapid Response reported a fire alarm at Beach Drive. LPVFD, BCVFD, and SVAC dispatched. The owner of the residence stated it was a false alarm, and LPVFD confirmed there was no fire. All units canceled.
1834 PARKING COMPLAINT RP reported two illegally parked vehicles on 4th Avenue. Officer advised one individual to move their vehicle, and left a parking warning on the other vehicle.
1953 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION A citation was issued to LEAH TARANOV for speed at Seward Highway and Airport Road.
2034 WELFARE CHECK RP requested a welfare check. RP stated she hasn’t seen subject in one to two days, and that his door was locked from the inside. Officer did forced entry at owner’s request and found subject inside and well.
2133 ANIMAL / WILD RP reported a black bear and two cubs going through his trash at Olympia Road. Officer used his siren briefly to scare the bear away from the trash.

 

