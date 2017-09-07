Police Journals August 29-September 4 2017

|August 29 2017
|0749
|FIRE RESPONSE
|RP, reported an oil sheen coming from the creek by the Culvert going into Resurrection Bay. On Duty Fire Officer responded and advised it was a punctured oil quart which was removed.
|0838
|FIRE ALARM TESTING
|Grinnell will be testing alarms at the PSMC.
|0944
|TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION
|Citation issued to GUANGYO ZHOU while driving at Mile 5 Seward for failure to yield.
|1533
|LOST AND FOUND
|Starbird Studio turned in an Alaska Airlines Visa Card. Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
|August 30 2017
|0010
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|The campground host, reported a multi-passenger van zipping through Resurrection Campground. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
|0024
|911 EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Ambulance requested to Lowell Canyon Road.
|0115
|ANIMAL WILD
|A report of a black bear yearling at North Star Circle. Bear is currently not aggressive. Told caller to back if it became a nuisance or got into garbage.
|0444
|THEFT
|The campground host reported the coin box in the men’s shower house at Ballaine Blvd and Madison was broken into between 4am and 0444. Officer made contact with RP and obtained description of suspect and observed damage.
|0601
|ALARM RESPONSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT ARREST
|Guardian Security reported a general fire alarm at Madison – AVTEC Building. SVFD determined alarm was activated by JASON HOUSLER who had left the building. Officer made contact with HOUSLER and arrested him for disorderly conduct.
|0715
|PUBLIC WORKS CALL OUT
|RP reported that her power at Fourth Avenue – J Dock Seafoods, has been out since 0200. Electric and water department notified.
|1612
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|RP spoke to an Officer at Adams St and requested the RUSSELL JACKSON be permanently trespassed from his property.
|1733
|PUBLIC WORKS CALL OUT
|RP reported a sinkhole in his driveway at 1st Ave. The on call Public Works Street Department was notified.
|1823
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to SEAN MCMULLIN at 3rd Ave and B St for speed.
|1901
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to ROSS ALLEN at 3rd Ave and D St for speed.
|2003
|911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL
|A 911 call was received from 520-****** in the harbor area. No sounds of distress were heard and upon callback the caller stated it was a pocket dial. An Officer was notified.
|2049
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to SHAIQ OMAIR at 3rd Ave and B St for speed.
|2317
|911 NON EMERGENCY
|The Coast Guard reported that there was a small boat with no lights fishing near the culverts in the Harbor area.
|2324
|DUI – ALCOHOL
VERBAL WARNING
|Officer arrested LUKAS ALTAMIRANO at Seward and Nash for DUI. Verbal warning given for speed.
|August 31 2017
|0949
|EARTHQUAKE INFO
|NTWC reported an earthquake with magnitude of 5.3 located 65 miles NW Kodiak. No tsunami expected.
|1001
|CASE UPDATE
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Officer delivered Juvenile Intake Form for (JUV) at Beach Drive for Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.
|1101
|FLOODING
|RP, reported flooding on Dieckgraff Road. PW and D80 advised.
|1346
|FLOODING
|State DOT advised that the main runway at the Airport is closed until 6pm tomorrow due to flooding.
|1415
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP, reported a blue gray Nissan pickup truck passed her in the no passing at a high rate of speed traveling south from Seward and SeaLion. Officer advised.
|1424
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning to Israeli National ROY DELGANI while driving at 3rd and D Street for speed.
|1526
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Public Works advised of a vehicle blocking the alley between 1st and 2nd Avenue and Jefferson and Madison. Officer advised. No vehicle found.
|1558
|CASE UPDATE
PARKING COMPLAINT
|Officer was unable to locate the vehicle from case 17-2508.
|1603
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to MONICA WITT at Mile 2 Seward Highway for speed.
|1815
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to AMBER SCHOFF at Seward Highway and Coolidge Rd for speed.
|1911
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to ALEXANDER WALT at Seward Highway and Airport Rd for speed.
|2001
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to NICHOLAS ROPER at Seward Highway for speed.
|2119
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to French National at Seward Highway for driving without headlights on after dark.
|2140
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to RAMA SREE at 3rd Ave and Monroe St for speed.
|2315
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to MEGAN WHIPPLE at 3rd and Van Buren for operating a vehicle with expired registration. Verbal warning given for speed and taillight out.
|September 1 2017
|0019
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
VERBAL WARNING
|Citation issued to GABRIEL GIOFFRE at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for operating vehicle with expired registration. Verbal warning given for speed.
|0059
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance dispatched to Tressler Ave. SVAC/BCVFD dispatched.
|0854
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to AUSTIN CHAPMAIN at Seward Highway for following too closely.
|1007
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|RP requested and ambulance at K-Float. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the Hospital.
|1028
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|RP request and ambulance at Dimond Blvd. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported the patient to the Hospital.
|1131
|ANIMAL – WILD
|RP reported a black bear and 2 cubs were spotted on Olympia Dr. Information was given to Officer and the Officer notified the schools.
|1228
|CIVIL ISSUE
|RP reported that her ex-boyfriend was trying to pull her kid out of class at the Elementary School. Officer spoke to all involved parties and they agreed that no one was being pulled out of school.
|1351
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported a grey Toyota Camry passing in a no passing zone and speeding heading down Nash Rd. Officer and SAST was notified.
|1413
|SECURITY CHECK
|Middle School.
|1501
|DISTURBANCE
|RP requested an Officer at the Harbormaster Bathrooms for the report of 3 males that had locked themselves into the shower and were drunk and arguing. Officers spoke to three subjects and determined that there was no alcohol involved and they were just arguing loudly.
|1538
|911 NON EMERGENCY
DISTURBANCE
|RP reported that a woman had verbally assaulted calling her names at 3rd Ave and Jefferson St and was possibly on drugs. Officer was unable to locate person matching the description.
|1630
|ENDANGER WELFARE OF MINOR
|RP requested a case to be opened about possible abuse of his child (JUV). Officer interviewed RP. (JUV) current lives with her mother. RP also reported the situation to OCS.
|1741
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP reported an intoxicated female near the Brew House at 4th Avenue and Washington Street. Officer contacted subject and transported her to the hospital.
|1812
|LEAVING THE SCENE OF MVA
|RP reported someone had backed into his car in the Safeway parking lot. RP reported he did not see the accident, but two people left notes on his vehicle with contact and vehicle information. Officer was busy with another case so they were instructed to fill out PAR forms online.
|1838
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to Thorn’s Showcase. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC.
|2013
|ANIMAL/DOMESTIC
|Officer transported two dogs to the animal shelter. A voicemail was left on the owner’s cell phone, and the ACO cell.
|2019
|SUSPICIOUS CIRCUSTANCES
|RP reported a suspicious person at the airport with a gas can and hose. Officer was advised.
|September 2 2017
|0010
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
|Citation issued to NITEESH KUMAR at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for speed.
|0019
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to YU SHI at 3rd and Madison for speed.
|0042
|DUI – ALCOHOL
TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Officer arrested RAYMOND HARLESS at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for DUI. Verbal warning given for speed.
|0130
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
DISTURBANCE
|RP advised that subject was attempting to steal one hundred dollars from him. Officer contacted both parties.
|0240
|AGENCY ASSIST
|ER staff requested an Officer to assist with a combative patient.
|0908
|911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL
|A 911 pocket dial was received from 907-****** in the Harbor area. Upon callback the caller stated that he was not in distress and it was a pocket dial. There were no sounds of distress and an Officer was notified.
|0959
|ANIMAL – WILD
|RP reported that there was a brown bear and 2 cubs that had gotten into his trash last night and was still in his yard and he could not scare them away with an air horn. Officer responded and determined the bears were in the tree eating berries causing no one harm and trash was in a bear proof container.
|1012
|THEFT – UNFOUNDED
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|RP reported a man had come into the Sea Bean and stolen money from the tip jar on the counter. Officer spoke to BUDDY HALL and the owner of the Sea Bean. Officer determined HALL did not take anything from the tip jar but was indefinitely trespassed from the Sea Bean.
|1014
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Officer pulled over vehicle HBV640 at Napa Auto Parts and gave a verbal warning to a woman having a bathroom emergency to slow down.
|1200
|DISTURBANCE
|RP reported that subject had threatened to hit an employee at the Breeze Inn Hotel. Officer spoke to the involved parties and was unable to locate the individual.
|1316
|ILLEGAL CAMPING
|RP reported that there were a couple people camping on the Fourth of July Beach in the no camping zone. Officer responded and left notices on the vehicles.
|1348
|WELFARE CHECK
|RP reported that there was an intoxicated woman at 3rd Ave and Monroe St sitting on the ground. Officer responded but could not find anyone matching the description in the area.
|1440
|POWER OUTAGE
|A power outage was reported on Johnson Rd and Nash Rd. On call electric was notified.
|1446
|911- MISDIAL/HANGUP
|A 911 pocket dial was received from 828-*********. No answer on callback and no sounds of distress were heard. Officer was notified.
|1456
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to VIRAJ MODAK at South Harbor St and Seward Highway for speed.
|1508
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to LIU HAN at Mile 2 Seward Highway for speed.
|1859
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP reported an intoxicated male walking on the bike path near Safeway. Officer found no one matching the description.
|2217
|ANIMAL / WILD
|RP reported a sow with two cubs going through trash at her residence. Officers found no bears on the property.
|2224
|DUI – ALCOHOL
|RP reported seeing an intoxicated male get into a car and attempt to drive away. Officers arrested STEPHEN BOUILLON for DUI and transported him to SCJ. Officers spoke with witnesses.
|2329
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to 4th Ave.
|2329
|FOOT PATROL
|Harbor Area.
|September 3 2017
|0014
|THEFT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|RP at Chevron advised that RAYMOND CHAVEZ entered the building and took a fountain soda without paying for it. Officers were unable to locate the subject. Charges pending.
|0231
|AGENCY ASSIST
|ER staff requested an Officer contact the husband of a patient who was not answering the phone. Officer contacted the man.
|0242
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
|RP called 911 requesting the phone number to the ER.
|0242
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
AGENCY ASSIST
|Ambulance requested to the Van Gilder Hotel. Officer contacted subject to verify legitimacy of ambulance request.
|0442
|AGENCY ASSIST
|AST requested an Officer contact subject near the Benny Benson Memorial. Subject had apprehended a male suspect who entered his house on Herman Leirer Rd. The suspect exited his vehicle near the Lagoon. Officer was unable to locate the suspect. AST took over the investigation.
|0534
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|Officer contacted LEOBARDO BOJORQUEZ-GONZALEZ at Chevron who was harassing the Trooper and entering the store after being told not to. Subject was trespassed from Chevron for the next 24 hours.
|0612
|CASE UPDATE
|ER staff requested an Officer contact the same individual from case number17-2547 again.
|0634
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to the airport to transport the flight crew.
|September 4 2017
|0003
|WELFARE CHECK
INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP reported his girlfriend took off from Resurrection campground after they both returned from the bars approximately 45 minutes ago. RP states she is extremely intoxicated. Officers checked downtown bar areas and were unable to locate her. Officers located subject in the campground area in AK/LIC JEG547 and transported her to the hospital.
|0015
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to MOHAMAD YASSER ASWAD BIN HAIDIR at Third and Adams street for speed.
|0446
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Citation issued to KEISHONNA CARTER In the South 72 hour lot for failure to register vehicle.
|0532
|AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Ambulance requested to Port Avenue. SVAC/SVFD. Forms sent.
|1021
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to German National at 3rd Ave and Washington St for failure to stop at stop sign.
|1202
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to BYRON YANG at Seward Highway for inoperative taillight.
|1231
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to TRAVIS ERICKSON at Seward Highway and Hemlock Ave for speed.
|1305
|EARTHQUAKE
|NTWC recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake 70 miles northwest of Seward. There was no tsunami danger from this earthquake.
|1630
|911-NON-EMERGENCY
|RP called the 911 line and reported his brother needed help moving his skiff off of Tim McDonald’s property. RP was advised to contact a towing company.
|1653
|911 EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to the sidewalk on 3rd Avenue near Bayside. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC. Officer assisted.
|1828
|911 EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to the south loading ramp at the harbor. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.
|2150
|ANIMAL / WILD
|RP’s reported a black bear sow with cubs around Resurrection Boulevard going through trash. Officer advised RP to stay indoors and stated the bear was showing no aggression.
|2212
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|A verbal warning was given to PETER RUPP for speed and failure to carry driver’s license, at 3rd Avenue and Monroe Street.
