Crime, Police Journal

Police Journals August 29-September 4 2017

by SCN Editor
August 29 2017
0749 FIRE RESPONSE RP, reported an oil sheen coming from the creek by the Culvert going into Resurrection Bay.  On Duty Fire Officer responded and advised it was a punctured oil quart which was removed.
0838 FIRE ALARM TESTING Grinnell will be testing alarms at the PSMC.
0944 TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION Citation issued to GUANGYO ZHOU while driving at Mile 5 Seward for failure to yield.
1533 LOST AND FOUND Starbird Studio turned in an Alaska Airlines Visa Card.  Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
August 30 2017
0010 DRIVING COMPLAINT The campground host, reported a multi-passenger van zipping through Resurrection Campground. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
0024 911 EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE REQUESTED

 Ambulance requested to Lowell Canyon Road. 
0115 ANIMAL WILD A report of a black bear yearling at North Star Circle.  Bear is currently not aggressive.  Told caller to back if it became a nuisance or got into garbage.
0444 THEFT The campground host reported the coin box in the men’s shower house at Ballaine Blvd and Madison was broken into between 4am and 0444.   Officer made contact with RP and obtained description of suspect and observed damage.
0601 ALARM RESPONSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ARREST

 Guardian Security reported a general fire alarm at Madison – AVTEC Building.  SVFD determined alarm was activated by JASON HOUSLER who had left the building.  Officer made contact with HOUSLER and arrested him for disorderly conduct.
0715 PUBLIC WORKS CALL OUT RP reported that her power at Fourth Avenue – J Dock Seafoods, has been out since 0200.  Electric and water department notified.
1612 CRIMINAL TRESPASS RP spoke to an Officer at Adams St and requested the RUSSELL JACKSON be permanently trespassed from his property.
1733 PUBLIC WORKS CALL OUT RP reported a sinkhole in his driveway at 1st Ave. The on call Public Works Street Department was notified.
1823 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to SEAN MCMULLIN at 3rd Ave and B St for speed.
1901 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to ROSS ALLEN at 3rd Ave and D St for speed.
2003 911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL A 911 call was received from 520-****** in the harbor area. No sounds of distress were heard and upon callback the caller stated it was a pocket dial. An Officer was notified.
2049 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to SHAIQ OMAIR at 3rd Ave and B St for speed.
2317 911 NON EMERGENCY The Coast Guard reported that there was a small boat with no lights fishing near the culverts in the Harbor area.
2324 DUI – ALCOHOL

VERBAL WARNING

 Officer arrested LUKAS ALTAMIRANO at Seward and Nash for DUI.  Verbal warning given for speed. 
August 31 2017
0949 EARTHQUAKE INFO NTWC reported an earthquake with magnitude of 5.3 located 65 miles NW Kodiak. No tsunami expected.
1001 CASE UPDATE

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

 Officer delivered Juvenile Intake Form for (JUV) at Beach Drive for Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.
1101 FLOODING RP, reported flooding on Dieckgraff Road.  PW and D80 advised.
1346 FLOODING State DOT advised that the main runway at the Airport is closed until 6pm tomorrow due to flooding. 
1415 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP, reported a blue gray Nissan pickup truck passed her in the no passing at a high rate of speed traveling south from Seward and SeaLion.  Officer advised.
1424 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning to Israeli National ROY DELGANI while driving at 3rd and D Street for speed.
1526 PARKING COMPLAINT Public Works advised of a vehicle blocking the alley between 1st and 2nd Avenue and Jefferson and Madison.  Officer advised.  No vehicle found.
1558 CASE UPDATE

PARKING COMPLAINT

 Officer was unable to locate the vehicle from case 17-2508.
1603 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to MONICA WITT at Mile 2 Seward Highway for speed.
1815 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to AMBER SCHOFF at Seward Highway and Coolidge Rd for speed.
1911 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to ALEXANDER WALT at Seward Highway and Airport Rd for speed.
2001 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to NICHOLAS ROPER at Seward Highway for speed.
2119 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to French National at Seward Highway for driving without headlights on after dark.
2140 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to RAMA SREE at 3rd Ave and Monroe St for speed.
2315 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to MEGAN WHIPPLE at 3rd and Van Buren for operating a vehicle with expired registration.  Verbal warning given for speed and taillight out.
September 1 2017
0019 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

VERBAL WARNING

 Citation issued to GABRIEL GIOFFRE at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for operating vehicle with expired registration. Verbal warning given for speed.
0059 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance dispatched to Tressler Ave.  SVAC/BCVFD dispatched.
0854 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to AUSTIN CHAPMAIN at Seward Highway for following too closely.
1007 911 – EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 RP requested and ambulance at K-Float. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the Hospital.
1028 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED RP request and ambulance at Dimond Blvd. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported the patient to the Hospital.
1131 ANIMAL – WILD RP reported a black bear and 2 cubs were spotted on Olympia Dr. Information was given to Officer and the Officer notified the schools.
1228 CIVIL ISSUE RP reported that her ex-boyfriend was trying to pull her kid out of class at the Elementary School. Officer spoke to all involved parties and they agreed that no one was being pulled out of school.
1351 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported a grey Toyota Camry passing in a no passing zone and speeding heading down Nash Rd. Officer and SAST was notified.
1413 SECURITY CHECK Middle School.
1501 DISTURBANCE RP requested an Officer at the Harbormaster Bathrooms for the report of 3 males that had locked themselves into the shower and were drunk and arguing. Officers spoke to three subjects and determined that there was no alcohol involved and they were just arguing loudly.
1538 911 NON EMERGENCY

DISTURBANCE

 RP reported that a woman had verbally assaulted calling her names at 3rd Ave and Jefferson St and was possibly on drugs. Officer was unable to locate person matching the description.
1630 ENDANGER WELFARE OF MINOR RP requested a case to be opened about possible abuse of his child (JUV). Officer interviewed RP. (JUV) current lives with her mother. RP also reported the situation to OCS.
1741 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN RP reported an intoxicated female near the Brew House at 4th Avenue and Washington Street. Officer contacted subject and transported her to the hospital.

1812 LEAVING THE SCENE OF MVA RP reported someone had backed into his car in the Safeway parking lot. RP reported he did not see the accident, but two people left notes on his vehicle with contact and vehicle information. Officer was busy with another case so they were instructed to fill out PAR  forms online.
1838 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to Thorn’s Showcase. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC.
2013 ANIMAL/DOMESTIC Officer transported two dogs to the animal shelter. A voicemail was left on the owner’s cell phone, and the ACO cell.
2019 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUSTANCES RP reported a suspicious person at the airport with a gas can and hose. Officer was advised.
September 2 2017
0010 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

 Citation issued to NITEESH KUMAR at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for speed.
0019 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to YU SHI at 3rd and Madison for speed.
0042 DUI – ALCOHOL

TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Officer arrested RAYMOND HARLESS at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for DUI. Verbal warning given for speed.
0130 911 NON-EMERGENCY

DISTURBANCE

 RP advised that subject was attempting to steal one hundred dollars from him.  Officer contacted both parties.
0240 AGENCY ASSIST ER staff requested an Officer to assist with a combative patient.
0908 911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL A 911 pocket dial was received from 907-****** in the Harbor area. Upon callback the caller stated that he was not in distress and it was a pocket dial. There were no sounds of distress and an Officer was notified.
0959 ANIMAL – WILD RP reported that there was a brown bear and 2 cubs that had gotten into his trash last night and was still in his yard and he could not scare them away with an air horn. Officer responded and determined the bears were in the tree eating berries causing no one harm and trash was in a bear proof container.
1012 THEFT – UNFOUNDED

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

 RP reported a man had come into the Sea Bean and stolen money from the tip jar on the counter. Officer spoke to BUDDY HALL and the owner of the Sea Bean. Officer determined HALL did not take anything from the tip jar but was indefinitely trespassed from the Sea Bean.
1014 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Officer pulled over vehicle HBV640 at Napa Auto Parts and gave a verbal warning to a woman having a bathroom emergency to slow down.
1200 DISTURBANCE RP reported that subject had threatened to hit an employee at the Breeze Inn Hotel. Officer spoke to the involved parties and was unable to locate the individual.
1316 ILLEGAL CAMPING RP reported that there were a couple people camping on the Fourth of July Beach in the no camping zone. Officer responded and left notices on the vehicles.
1348 WELFARE CHECK RP reported that there was an intoxicated woman at 3rd Ave and Monroe St sitting on the ground. Officer responded but could not find anyone matching the description in the area.
1440 POWER OUTAGE A power outage was reported on Johnson Rd and Nash Rd. On call electric was notified.
1446 911- MISDIAL/HANGUP A 911 pocket dial was received from 828-*********. No answer on callback and no sounds of distress were heard. Officer was notified.
1456 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to VIRAJ MODAK at South Harbor St and Seward Highway for speed.
1508 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to LIU HAN at Mile 2 Seward Highway for speed.
1859 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN RP reported an intoxicated male walking on the bike path near Safeway. Officer found no one matching the description.
2217 ANIMAL / WILD RP reported a sow with two cubs going through trash at her residence. Officers found no bears on the property.
2224 DUI – ALCOHOL RP reported seeing an intoxicated male get into a car and attempt to drive away. Officers arrested STEPHEN BOUILLON for DUI and transported him to SCJ.  Officers spoke with witnesses.
2329 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to 4th Ave.
2329 FOOT PATROL Harbor Area.
September 3 2017
0014 THEFT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

 RP at Chevron advised that RAYMOND CHAVEZ entered the building and took a fountain soda without paying for it.  Officers were unable to locate the subject.  Charges pending. 
0231 AGENCY ASSIST ER staff requested an Officer contact the husband of a patient who was not answering the phone. Officer contacted the man.
0242 911 NON-EMERGENCY RP called 911 requesting the phone number to the ER. 
0242 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

AGENCY ASSIST

Ambulance requested to the Van Gilder Hotel. Officer contacted subject to verify legitimacy of ambulance request.
0442 AGENCY ASSIST AST requested an Officer contact subject near the Benny Benson Memorial.  Subject had apprehended a male suspect who entered his house on Herman Leirer Rd.  The suspect exited his vehicle near the Lagoon. Officer was unable to locate the suspect.  AST took over the investigation.
0534 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN Officer contacted LEOBARDO BOJORQUEZ-GONZALEZ at Chevron who was harassing the Trooper and entering the store after being told not to. Subject was trespassed from Chevron for the next 24 hours.
0612 CASE UPDATE ER staff requested an Officer contact the same individual from case number17-2547 again.
0634 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to the airport to transport the flight crew.
September 4 2017
0003 WELFARE CHECK

INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN

 RP reported his girlfriend took off from Resurrection campground after they both returned from the bars approximately 45 minutes ago. RP states she is extremely intoxicated. Officers checked downtown bar areas and were unable to locate her. Officers located subject in the campground area in AK/LIC JEG547 and transported her to the hospital.
0015 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to MOHAMAD YASSER ASWAD BIN HAIDIR at Third and Adams street for speed.
0446 PARKING COMPLAINT Citation issued to KEISHONNA CARTER In the South 72 hour lot for failure to register vehicle.
0532 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Ambulance requested to Port Avenue. SVAC/SVFD. Forms sent.
1021 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to German National at 3rd Ave and Washington St for failure to stop at stop sign.
1202 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to BYRON YANG at Seward Highway for inoperative taillight.
1231 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to TRAVIS ERICKSON at Seward Highway and Hemlock Ave for speed.
1305 EARTHQUAKE NTWC recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake 70 miles northwest of Seward. There was no tsunami danger from this earthquake.
1630 911-NON-EMERGENCY RP called the 911 line and reported his brother needed help moving his skiff off of Tim McDonald’s property. RP was advised to contact a towing company.
1653 911 EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 Ambulance requested to the sidewalk on 3rd Avenue near Bayside. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC. Officer assisted.
1828 911 EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 Ambulance requested to the south loading ramp at the harbor. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.
2150 ANIMAL / WILD RP’s reported a black bear sow with cubs around Resurrection Boulevard going through trash. Officer advised RP to stay indoors and stated the bear was showing no aggression.
2212 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING A verbal warning was given to PETER RUPP for speed and failure to carry driver’s license, at 3rd Avenue and Monroe Street.

