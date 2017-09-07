Police Journals August 29-September 4 2017

1812 LEAVING THE SCENE OF MVA RP reported someone had backed into his car in the Safeway parking lot. RP reported he did not see the accident, but two people left notes on his vehicle with contact and vehicle information. Officer was busy with another case so they were instructed to fill out PAR forms online.

1838 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to Thorn’s Showcase. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC.

2013 ANIMAL/DOMESTIC Officer transported two dogs to the animal shelter. A voicemail was left on the owner’s cell phone, and the ACO cell.

2019 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUSTANCES RP reported a suspicious person at the airport with a gas can and hose. Officer was advised.

September 2 2017

0010 TRAFFIC STOP CITATION Citation issued to NITEESH KUMAR at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for speed.

0019 TRAFFIC STOP VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to YU SHI at 3rd and Madison for speed.

0042 DUI – ALCOHOL TRAFFIC STOP VERBAL WARNING Officer arrested RAYMOND HARLESS at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for DUI. Verbal warning given for speed.

0130 911 NON-EMERGENCY DISTURBANCE RP advised that subject was attempting to steal one hundred dollars from him. Officer contacted both parties.

0240 AGENCY ASSIST ER staff requested an Officer to assist with a combative patient.

0908 911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL A 911 pocket dial was received from 907-****** in the Harbor area. Upon callback the caller stated that he was not in distress and it was a pocket dial. There were no sounds of distress and an Officer was notified.

0959 ANIMAL – WILD RP reported that there was a brown bear and 2 cubs that had gotten into his trash last night and was still in his yard and he could not scare them away with an air horn. Officer responded and determined the bears were in the tree eating berries causing no one harm and trash was in a bear proof container.

1012 THEFT – UNFOUNDED CRIMINAL TRESPASS RP reported a man had come into the Sea Bean and stolen money from the tip jar on the counter. Officer spoke to BUDDY HALL and the owner of the Sea Bean. Officer determined HALL did not take anything from the tip jar but was indefinitely trespassed from the Sea Bean.

1014 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Officer pulled over vehicle HBV640 at Napa Auto Parts and gave a verbal warning to a woman having a bathroom emergency to slow down.

1200 DISTURBANCE RP reported that subject had threatened to hit an employee at the Breeze Inn Hotel. Officer spoke to the involved parties and was unable to locate the individual.

1316 ILLEGAL CAMPING RP reported that there were a couple people camping on the Fourth of July Beach in the no camping zone. Officer responded and left notices on the vehicles.

1348 WELFARE CHECK RP reported that there was an intoxicated woman at 3rd Ave and Monroe St sitting on the ground. Officer responded but could not find anyone matching the description in the area.

1440 POWER OUTAGE A power outage was reported on Johnson Rd and Nash Rd. On call electric was notified.

1446 911- MISDIAL/HANGUP A 911 pocket dial was received from 828-*********. No answer on callback and no sounds of distress were heard. Officer was notified.

1456 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to VIRAJ MODAK at South Harbor St and Seward Highway for speed.

1508 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to LIU HAN at Mile 2 Seward Highway for speed.

1859 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN RP reported an intoxicated male walking on the bike path near Safeway. Officer found no one matching the description.

2217 ANIMAL / WILD RP reported a sow with two cubs going through trash at her residence. Officers found no bears on the property.

2224 DUI – ALCOHOL RP reported seeing an intoxicated male get into a car and attempt to drive away. Officers arrested STEPHEN BOUILLON for DUI and transported him to SCJ. Officers spoke with witnesses.

2329 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to 4th Ave.

2329 FOOT PATROL Harbor Area.

September 3 2017

0014 THEFT CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RP at Chevron advised that RAYMOND CHAVEZ entered the building and took a fountain soda without paying for it. Officers were unable to locate the subject. Charges pending.

0231 AGENCY ASSIST ER staff requested an Officer contact the husband of a patient who was not answering the phone. Officer contacted the man.

0242 911 NON-EMERGENCY RP called 911 requesting the phone number to the ER.

0242 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED AGENCY ASSIST Ambulance requested to the Van Gilder Hotel. Officer contacted subject to verify legitimacy of ambulance request.

0442 AGENCY ASSIST AST requested an Officer contact subject near the Benny Benson Memorial. Subject had apprehended a male suspect who entered his house on Herman Leirer Rd. The suspect exited his vehicle near the Lagoon. Officer was unable to locate the suspect. AST took over the investigation.

0534 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN Officer contacted LEOBARDO BOJORQUEZ-GONZALEZ at Chevron who was harassing the Trooper and entering the store after being told not to. Subject was trespassed from Chevron for the next 24 hours.

0612 CASE UPDATE ER staff requested an Officer contact the same individual from case number17-2547 again.

0634 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to the airport to transport the flight crew.

September 4 2017

0003 WELFARE CHECK INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN RP reported his girlfriend took off from Resurrection campground after they both returned from the bars approximately 45 minutes ago. RP states she is extremely intoxicated. Officers checked downtown bar areas and were unable to locate her. Officers located subject in the campground area in AK/LIC JEG547 and transported her to the hospital.

0015 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to MOHAMAD YASSER ASWAD BIN HAIDIR at Third and Adams street for speed.

0446 PARKING COMPLAINT Citation issued to KEISHONNA CARTER In the South 72 hour lot for failure to register vehicle.

0532 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Ambulance requested to Port Avenue. SVAC/SVFD. Forms sent.

1021 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to German National at 3rd Ave and Washington St for failure to stop at stop sign.

1202 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to BYRON YANG at Seward Highway for inoperative taillight.

1231 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to TRAVIS ERICKSON at Seward Highway and Hemlock Ave for speed.

1305 EARTHQUAKE NTWC recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake 70 miles northwest of Seward. There was no tsunami danger from this earthquake.

1630 911-NON-EMERGENCY RP called the 911 line and reported his brother needed help moving his skiff off of Tim McDonald’s property. RP was advised to contact a towing company.

1653 911 EMERGENCY AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to the sidewalk on 3rd Avenue near Bayside. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC. Officer assisted.

1828 911 EMERGENCY AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to the south loading ramp at the harbor. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.

2150 ANIMAL / WILD RP’s reported a black bear sow with cubs around Resurrection Boulevard going through trash. Officer advised RP to stay indoors and stated the bear was showing no aggression.