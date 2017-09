Open House to View the Final Seward Marine Terminal Expansion Master Plan – Sept. 26

THE ALASKA RAILROAD CORPORATION INVITES COMMUNITY MEMBERS IN AND AROUND SEWARD TO ATTEND A PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE GATHERING TO VIEW THE FINAL SEWARD MARINE TERMINAL EXPANSION MASTER PLAN. MEMBERS OF THE PROJECT TEAM WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ANSWER QUESTIONS.

THE PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2017 FROM FIVE THIRTY TO SEVEN THIRTY P.M. AT THE BREEZE INN – N HARBOR STREET, SEWARD, ALASKA. REFRESHMENTS WILL BE PROVIDED.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL RENEE WHITESELL (907) 562-200 OR VISIT WWW.RAILPORTSEWARD.COM