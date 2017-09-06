Open Call for Art: Dia de los Muertos!

Dia de los Muertos Community Art Call
We want your Day-of-the-Dead-themed artwork for HCOA’s October gallery show!
Submission forms due Monday, Sept. 18
Drop artwork off at the HCOA gallery by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25
First Friday exhibit opening: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6
Submission form and more info at:
http://www.homerart.org/calendar/2017/8/31/dia-de-los-muertos-call-for-art
