Open Call for Art: Dia de los Muertos!

by hcoa

Dia de los Muertos Community Art Call

We want your Day-of-the-Dead-themed artwork for HCOA’s October gallery show!

Submission forms due Monday, Sept. 18
Drop artwork off at the HCOA gallery by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25

First Friday exhibit opening: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6

Submission form and more info at:

http://www.homerart.org/calendar/2017/8/31/dia-de-los-muertos-call-for-art

