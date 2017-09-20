Notice of City Council Special Meeting Friday September 22

Pursuant to Seward City Code 2.10.030 (2), this is to serve as the written notice calling a Special City Council Meeting on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. for the purpose of:
Go into executive session to discuss City Clerk applicants.
The meeting will commence in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 410 Adams Street, Seward. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings.
