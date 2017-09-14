Announcements, City of Seward, Council, Events

Notice of City Clerk Interviews Monday September 18

by SCN Editor

City Council will interview City Clerk Candidates on Monday September 18 at 2:00 pm. James S. Toth will be interviewed by videoconference at 2:00 pm, and Brenda Ballou will be interviewed in person at 3:00 pm. The third applicant withdrew their application. Interviews are public and will be conducted in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 410 Adams Street, Seward, Alaska.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Post Views: 91
Author: SCN EditorThe Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment