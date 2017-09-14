Notice of City Clerk Interviews Monday September 18

City Council will interview City Clerk Candidates on Monday September 18 at 2:00 pm. James S. Toth will be interviewed by videoconference at 2:00 pm, and Brenda Ballou will be interviewed in person at 3:00 pm. The third applicant withdrew their application. Interviews are public and will be conducted in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 410 Adams Street, Seward, Alaska.

