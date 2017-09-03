News from SPRD: League Sports, Halloween Events, and TYC News

Sports & Recreation Schedule at the AVTEC Gym (519 4th Ave)

Open Tue – Fri 9:30am to 9pm, Sat 10am to 6pm

Sauna is open Tue & Thu from 7 to 9pm. Men 7pm, Women 8pm

Open Basketball is every Tue & Thu 7 to 9pm.

Open Volleyball every Wed 6:30 to 8pm

Adult drop in – $5

224-4054

Competitive COED Volleyball League

Bump, Set, SPIKE! Volleyball Enthusiasts: We want YOU! Volleyball season is here! Wednesday nights Sept 20th – Nov 29th officials needed! Please contact 224-4054 if interested or email sprd@cityofseward.net

Adult League Basketball League Oct 10 – Dec 14! Pay by Sept 22 for the best rates. First team to fully register receives one free player fee! Games are played at the AVTEC Gym 6 to 9pm Tue and Thu nights call 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net

Recreational COED Volleyball League

Attention Volleyball Players! Rec Volleyball is back! Get a team together for excellent FALL recreation! Rec league is designed to bring together friends, co-workers and neighbors to play volleyball without a referee but with plenty of fun! 16yrs and up, call SPRD to form a team or to join a current team, see you on the court! Fall season begins 10/16 – 12/4 games start @ 6pm. Contact Melanie at 224-4011 emailmhauze@cityofseward.net

Racquetball League

Tue nights starting Oct 17th – Dec 12 Racquetball buffs SPRD’s Racquetball League is right around the corner! League will run Tue nights starting at 5pm. Season will end with a tourney and a chance to take home a trophy. So come join us for a fast-paced, action-packed sport guaranteed to give you a good workout and a great time! Deadline to sign up is Tue, Oct 10th. Call Melanie Hauze at 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net .

Halloween Carnival

The Annual Community Halloween Carnival quickly approaching! Tuesday, October 31st 6 to 9pm, everyone welcome! Booth space is now available, reserve your spot today call Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net or download a form from our website www.cityofseward.us

Glacier Family Medicine Pumpkin Prowl at Forest Acres Park

Sat, Oct 21st at 6:30pm, ages 9 and under. Search for mini pumpkins, roast marshmallows and sip hot cocoa. Free event, fun for the whole family!

Family Masquerade Ball

Sat, Oct 21st following the Pumpkin Prowl walk on over to the Seward Resort and do the Monster Mash, enjoy refreshments and win prizes! Costume contest will be announced at 8pm – $3 in costume; $4 no costume and $10 for families.

TYC

After School Program

TYC After School Program is in full swing. Grades K-5 are welcome to join us for some activities and excitement after school Monday – Friday. We offer a wide variety of activities daily including crafts, sports, cooking and team challenges. We also offer “Schools Out” Day Camps, Programs on Early Release days and Winter/Spring Break Camps. Scholarships applications are available, just ask Josie. Call 224-5472 or email jmclain@cityofseward.net

Teen Rec Room

The Teen Rec Room located at 336 3rd Ave between the Senior Center & TYC, starting August 22nd the Teen Rec Room hours will be as follows; for Middle School Students – Tuesday – Thursday 2:30 – 9pm Friday 2:30 – 6pm(Middle School at TYC Fridays 6 – 9 and Saturday 5 – 9p), For High School Students – Tuesday – Thursday 2:30 – 9p,Friday 2:30 – 11p and Saturday 5 – 11p. This free program is open to Teens free of charge offering ping pong, Skee ball, computers, Xbox, pool tables and more. Call 224-4056 for more info or stop by and see us! Offsite activities include dodgeball at AVTEC, roller skating, rock wall, hikes, and much more. All teens must have a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. Come hang out with us!

Now accepting Teen and Junior Council Applications! Download online at cityofseward.us under Teen Rec Room. Applications are also available at the Teen Rec Room located at 336 3rd Ave. Celebrating over 30 years! Making things happen since 1985! Teen & Junior Council is a ten member group of High School and Middle School teens, meeting bi-weekly to develop & host special events for teens and their community. Members volunteer at ASP to mentor younger students, helping to make a difference. Members volunteer with various special events and projects at the Teen Rec Room. Be a part of an involved, active group! Teen Council members earn discounts, merits & recognition. For more information or for an application contact Traci Petersen at the Teen Rec Room 224-4056. Teen and Junior Council meets the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of each Month at 6:30 pm at the Teen Rec Room (336 3rdAve) grades 7 through 12.